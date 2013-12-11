With Tuesday’s announcement that director Agnieszka Holland (“Treme,” “Europa, Europa”) and writer James Wong (“Final Destination”) have signed on for NBC’s upcoming four-hour “Rosemary’s Baby” miniseries – and that the movie is slated to begin production in January – we figured the time was ripe to spitball our own suggestions for which actress should fill the role of freaked-out mother-to-be Rosemary Woodhouse, played in Roman Polanski’s classic 1968 version by Mia Farrow. From “Homeland” star Claire Danes to “House of Cards” actress Kate Mara, check out all 11 of our pics in the gallery below, then vote for your favorite in the poll further down.
Who should play Rosemary in the new ‘Rosemary’s Baby?’
If it was HBO or Showtime, I’d be pulling for Rooney or Emmy Rossum. No clothes coming off on NBC though…
I really like Alison Lohman for the part. So baby faced and innocent like, terrific at emoting and can do the scared thing real well. Plus, it’s time for her to come back to work…
OK, the Carrie Underwood plug was just plain mean. Let it go, guys.
Blake Lively.
Dan, you troll!
SAOIRSE RONAN
Rooney Mara for sure