Who should play Rosemary in the new ‘Rosemary’s Baby?’

With Tuesday’s announcement that director Agnieszka Holland (“Treme,” “Europa, Europa”) and writer James Wong (“Final Destination”) have signed on for NBC’s upcoming four-hour “Rosemary’s Baby” miniseries – and that the movie is slated to begin production in January – we figured the time was ripe to spitball our own suggestions for which actress should fill the role of freaked-out mother-to-be Rosemary Woodhouse, played in Roman Polanski’s classic 1968 version by Mia Farrow. From “Homeland” star Claire Danes to “House of Cards” actress Kate Mara, check out all 11 of our pics in the gallery below, then vote for your favorite in the poll further down.

