Who Should Replace Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as Golden Globes Hosts?

I'm already in mourning over the fact that 2015 may be the last time we get to see Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-host the Golden Globes. Their 2013 debut was, to my eyes, the single greatest achievement in awards emceeing. Ever. They were cutting, improvisational, and even had a great joke about the night's most puzzling speech at the end of the ceremony: “We're going home with Jodie Foster. Good night!”

Just in case we're about to witness the end of the Tina/Amy dynasty, we've thought of ten pairs who could possibly replace the winning duo. This is our way of coping with reality and securing the hopes and dreams of our children.