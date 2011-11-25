Who tops next week’s Billboard 200: Michael Buble, Nickleback or Rihanna?

It”s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Billboard 200 as Michael Buble”s “Christmas” is expected to surge to sales of up to 275,000 copies, which would boost the title up a spot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

That means “Christmas,” in its fifth week on the chart, could top a raft of new titles from superstars, including Nickelback”s “Here and Now,” pegged to come in at No. 2 and possible Buble spoiler, Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” and Daughtry”s “Break the Spell.”

Likely to drop to No. 3 is this week”s chart topper, Drake”s “Take Care,” which will still possibly top 200,000 in sales. Rihanna”s “Talk” is on track to come in at No. 4, while “Break the Spell” will probably come in at No. 5, according to Hits Daily Double.

Mary J. Blige”s “My Life ll…The Journey Continues (Act 1)” is poised to debut at No. 6 with sales of up to 140,000.

Adele”s “21” drops to No. 7, its lowest spot since its February debut, although it still tops 100,000 in sales.

Nickelodeon stars Big Time Rush will debut at No. 8 or at No. 9, depending upon if it can pass Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe.” Coming in at No. 10 will likely be Taylor Swift”s live CD/DVD, “Speak Now World Tour Live.”

