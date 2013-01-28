Who’s In and Who’s Out: ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

With all the recent casting rumors and announcements swirling around director Bryan Singer’s time-traveling Marvel follow-up “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” we wouldn’t blame you for feeling a tad confused. To remedy that, we thought we’d put together this nice little refresher on who’s in, who’s out and who’s still unconfirmed for the upcoming “First Class” sequel. Click through the gallery below for the full roundup.
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” has been slated for release on July 18, 2014.
One of the few issues I had with ‘Xmen: First Class’ was the shoe-horning Professor X getting paralyzed into the film. By doing so, it really forced his character to be, quite literally, sidelined from the action of the story. Not sure if they’ll ‘turn back time’ on that one but I doubt it.
Also, no love for ‘Nightcrawler’? Shame as he’s my personal favorite character in the series.
Alan Cumming has stated he wouldn’t want to reprise the role of Nighcrawler because he disliked the extensive makeup work that had to be done to him daily.
I remember reading this but I also read recently that his opinion had softened on the subject. I think he’s a maybe.
I liked Alan’s performance but I wouldn’t be against them re-casting if the actor was decent.
Famke Janssen must rise as White Phoenix of the Crown
Charlize Theron would be great as Emma Frost
Halle Berry must be there as Storm
Kelly Hu as Lady Deathstrike
Rebecca Romijn as Mystique
bring other major villain like Apocalypse Mister Sinister Holocaust Exodus and Archangel
I fully agree, bring a villain like apocalypse but I don’t think they could give him justice protrain in the film. he would definitely have to be weaker & altered or even better they should have , close to the end even, the fantastic 4 or a couple of vendor Avengers come in and help defeat apocalypse because that’s the only way he’s going down!
I love your idea of Charlize! They have to keep Jones out–she sucked as Emma. I don’t recall her role, if any, in the Days of Future Past storyline, though, so the character may not even be necessary.
Apocalypse ?? Mr Sinister ?? Holocaust ?? Archangel ?? Exodus ?? YES PLEASEEE !!!! give them in film
X-men Days of Future Past 2014 based on Age of Apocalypse !!!!! because Mystique will have to work for Apocalypse and Mr Sinister
I never like Halle Berry as Storm. She’s too vulnerable. Even though Storm herself is often vulnerable in the comics, she still possess an inner strength I don’t think Halle is capable of portraying. But I guess it’s too late to recast her now. Would love to see Apocalypse. The Age of Apocalypse is by far my favorite X-Men series.
ARMYOF1 Halle Berry it’s a terrific actress, she just portray Storm as is written in the script and how the director like her to be. I do agree that they should develop Storm character in a more interesting way stronger yet with a maternal instincts as she have in the comics but that’s all the script and director’s discretion.
I agree with your list but I definitely do not want Halle Berry returning as Storm. She is one of my favorite characters and I could not stand her as Storm. She irritated me. If she’s in the movie, I’m sure they can recast her for someone better and who’s not so whiny. Storm might have been emotionally vulnerable but she still kicked ass.
No Cyclops? Hopefully he agrees soon, I guess were lucky enough to have who we have in this!
I was hoping to see James Marsden’s pic up there too…I really hated when they killed him off towards the beginning of X3 (which was IMO the worst X-Men movie ever cause they killed & cured so many of them) I’m crossing my fingers that Cyclops (with James portraying him) will be in this one somehow…
Angelina Jolie is perfect to be Scarlet Witch
James Marsden is good for Cylops
Taylor Kitsch is awesome for Gambit
Terry Crew is nice for Bishop
I agree if Famke Janssen as White Phoenix
Charlize Theron as Emma Frost Bring January Jones out from her role Halle Berry should be come as Storm Rebecca and Kelly as Mystique and Lady Strike
I hope Rogue actually gets to kick ass in this one and is like the old cartoon version more. Also would love to Jean to come back somehow
kinda of glad j. jones is out. I didn’t like her a bit as Emma Frost. The type cast was way wrong and the acting terrible. sometimes a pretty girl just really doesn’t do the job.
pretty glad tha jones will not be reprising the role. I Thought the type casting was off and the acting was terrible on top of that. sometimes a pretty girl isn’t enough. I agree with Charlize as Emma she would be absolutely perfect.
No Rebecca Romijn? I prefer her to Jennifer Lawrence.
what about Jubilee lol
Clive Owen…CABLE
yes thatd be badass!!
I remember watching the cartoon in the 90s and this specific episode. I wonder if singer is really going to incorporate that into the film and the concentration camps?
Why exactly does Gambit keep getting the shaft? Here’s hoping for a Gambit focused live action movie(s)/series.
What about Jubilee and Psylocke? (and someone who actually looks like her and not some knock off in a 2 sec scene)! Plus, where is Gambit at?! I think Shadowcat needs to be recast too. Juno isn’t doing the job for me. Oh and what is the deal with Beast? REDO HIM! He looks like a teddy bear. They just need to scrap the ideas and redo the whole X-men series. Stop focusing on Wolverine and Magnito!
more action scenes with gambit pliz.i would love to see wolverine and gambit interact the way they use to in the cartoon series.
does any of you know the Chris Claremont story of the same title? HOPEFULLY that is what this is based on. you dont need a million xmen in this. most are supposed to be dead or dieing.
Gambit Gambit Gambit Gambit Gambit plzzzz
why did Rebecca Romijn ever leave anyway??