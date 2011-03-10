Who’s the richest hip-hop artist in the land?

Diddy”s “Last Train To Paris” may have been a relative disappointment commercially, but the rapper is laughing all the way to the bank. Forbes named him hip-hop”s wealthiest artist. And, not surprisingly, it”s his other interests, such as his Sean Jean clothing line, that are fueling the funds.

Here are the top 5 richest hip-hoppers.

1) Sean “Diddy” Combs: $475 million

2) Jay-Z: $450 million

3) Dr. Dre: $125 million

4) (tie) 50 Cent and Bryan “Birdman” Williams: $100 million.

We”re surprised that Eminem isn”t on the list. Birdman’s money comes primarily from his role as Cash Money Records co-founder. The methodology for selecting the artists included evaluating current holdings, past earnings, and available financial documents.