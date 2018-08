Hey, so, um, are our world leaders trying to tell us something by posing all together beneath ominous gray clouds at the G8 Summit? Are they maybe trying to suggest that the Apocalypse is nigh? Should I go out and do all the really dangerous and illegal things on my bucket list tonight, or do I have another week or two to play with?

Thank goodness Angela Merkel was there to add a pop of color.

