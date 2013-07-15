Why “Glee” should kill off Finn Hudson

Writers didn’t seem to know what to do with Cory Monteith’s character last season, and all other options just wouldn’t ring true. As Kevin Fallon notes, “‘Glee’ has never shied away from the fact that there are harsh truths in life that we all must deal with, whether it”s bullying or broken dreams or heartbreak. It would be hard to imagine, then, that the show would balk at directly addressing Monteith’s death.” PLUS: It would be “culturally valuable” for “Glee” to acknowledge Monteith’s death, Matthew Perry weighs in on Monteith’s death, and Bravo will re-air “Glee’s” “Actor’s Studio,” which you can watch here.

“Family Feud” to pit “Honey Boo Boo” vs. “Cake Boss”

The two TLC shows will square off at a taping next week.

“The Newsroom’s” ratings grow in Season 2

About 2.2 million watched last night’s season premiere, compared to 2.1 million for Season 1.

Report: Apple is prepping an ad-skipping TV service — one that would compensate networks

The Apple service would pay TV networks for lost ad revenue.

Why “The View” hiring Jenny McCarthy is “irresponsible and shameful”

Her anti-vaccine stance shouldn’t have gotten her hired because vaccines are a matter of life and death, and “The View” is very influential platform.

Jimmy Fallon is narrowing down 40-50 possible “Tonight Show” logos — fans will help pick from the Top 3

Fallon also tells his fans at iheartjimmy.com that his favorite show growing up was “Taxi.”



Should CBS have yanked last night’s “Big Brother” in wake of the George Zimmerman verdict?

The CBS reality show’s racism is still happening.



President Obama will likely appear on ESPN’s “College Gameday” this season

Tiger Woods is likely going to appear, too, says producer Lee Fitting. “The President has expressed interest and as crazy as it sounds, he might come whenever he can fit in,” he says.



“Anger Management” $50 million lawsuit settled

Producer Joe Roth was sued by Blue Star Entertainment claiming it was owed a cut of the FX series.



Happy 40th birthday, Brian Austin Green!

Once a 17-year-old “Beverly Hills 90210” star, Green is now in his 40s.





“Top Chef” is being remade for Telemundo

The Spanish-language “Top Chef: Estrellas” is in the works.



How Aaron Sorkin saved “The Newsroom”

Instead of turning into a mouthpiece of political views, the HBO drama showed the process of journalism — and how his journalists struggled to get it right. PLUS: What a terrible wig!, and what an unbelievable development!

NFL star DeSean Jackson and Nascar’s Joey Logano are headed to Disney XD

They’ll appear on “Crash & Bernstein” and “Lab Rats,” respectively.

Jerry Seinfeld plans to do 2 six-episode seasons a year of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

Seinfeld says, though, that the plan could change.

Watch Bill Cosby unveil the best “Cosby Show” sweater

Cosby himself says he didn’t have a favorite.

“Under the Dome”: Behind the scenes

Filming in April in Wilmington, North Carolina was pretty miserable. PLUS: DVRs boost the premiere to 17.76 million viewers.





DVR viewers could make “The Bridge” FX’s biggest-ever debut

Ratings have jumped from 3.04 million to 4.64 million with DVR viewers factored in.



“Doctor Who” taking over Heathrow Airport

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, travelers will be treated to a number of “Who”-related surprises. PLUS: See the TARDIS Transformer.

Read about the real “Orange is the New Black”

Here’s an excerpt of teh Piper Kerman novel that inspired the Netflix series.

Check out a very “hardcore” “Breaking Bad” tattoo

“Our fans are committed,” says Aaron Paul. PLUS: Dean Norris the summer’s most-wanted TV actor.



Whitney Cummings romancing Peter Berg

The comedienne and the “Friday Night Lights” honcho have been together since March.



Cheryl Cole’s “X Factor” firing is headed to court

An L.A. judge gave her the greenlight to see the other judges’ contracts from her season.

“Rizzoli & Isles” getting syndicated

The TNT series will begin in weekend reruns in fall 2015.

Don’t follow “Girl Code”

The MTV show confronting adolescent girls issues does it in the cheapest, most demeaning way.

Jeffrey Tambor wore shorts under his “Good Wife” judge’s robe

“Shhhhh,” he tweeted.



See the many “cry faces” of “Dexter’s” Debra Morgan

From “The Surrender” to the “The Full-On Crumple.”



“SNL” hired John Mulaney’s sister as a writer

Claire Mulaney, a writer/performer in Chicago, is the younger sister of noted “SNL” writer John Mulaney.

Chris Bauer talks “True Blood”

“It’s psycho-emotional, and it’s a power struggle,” he says of the current season. PLUS: Check out Deborah Ann Woll’s photo shoot.

AMC unveils a “Walking Dead” Comic-Con poster

The special poster is from artist Alex Ross.



VH1 catches up with “Saved by the Bell’s” Lark Voorhies

She’s one of the subjects of the new show “Miss U Much,” which visits with famous child stars.

“Devious Maids” star Dania Ramirez is pregnant

“Yes, I’m having TWINS!” she announced on Instagram.