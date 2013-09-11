Watch: Why is ‘The Newsroom’ the greatest show on television?

Nothing makes my insides churn quite like “The Newsroom.” I love to hate it, but also, I hate it, you know? It’s the TV equivalent of that self-righteous dinner guest who hijacks every conversation and makes it all about him and his infallible belief system, the guy you keep swearing you’re never going to invite back, but then every week you cave and find yourself staring in stunned silence at his blubbering mouth while you attempt to choke down a bite of Beef Stroganoff.

I make myself Beef Stroganoff every week right before “The Newsroom” comes on.

Anyway, this spoof on the show’s opening scene starring Luke Barnett sums up all of my angry feelings towards the show.

Fuck a Golden Globe, man.

(via Funny or Die)