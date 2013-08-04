Why the new Doctor Who is both great and disappointing

While part of me was very excited about the announcement of a new Doctor Who today, at heart I had to admit I met the announcement of Peter Capaldi with a shrug. Yeah, a shrug.
It’s not that I don’t care (I do, I do), but more that I’ve found Steven Moffat to be a trustworthy and savvy keeper of the “Doctor Who” flame. Though fans cried out in despair when David Tennant left the show, complaining loudly that Matt Smith was too young to be convincing, I think it’s safe to say we all found he brought his own engaging quirk to his ride around the universe. It wasn’t that we didn’t love Tennant, but we could appreciate Smith as well.
I don’t recall an equally voluble protest when Tennant stepped in for Chris Eccleston, but I think their very different approaches to the role were valid. In short, I may grumble about a new Doctor, but I’ve learned to have faith.
Peter Capaldi, who was long favored to take the role, is by any measure an excellent choice for the latest Doctor. He’s acerbic, he’s smart; hell, he was the lead singer in a punk band with Craig Ferguson on drums (Ferguson has already tweeted his congrats). He’ll be an older Doctor at 55, but given that this season hints at darker territory to be explored, a more seasoned Doctor seems absolutely dead on. He’ll lend a gravitas to the doctor, I think, and one that makes sense for where the story appears to be headed.
So, I’m happily climbing on the Capaldi train. But…
That doesn’t mean that I wasn’t hoping against hope that this might be the year the franchise got shaken up with a new kind of Doctor — whether that be a black man or woman, a gay man or woman, or just a woman of any color. Idris Elba? Olivia Colman? The great talents that could tackle the role are mind boggling.
This is not, mind you, an entirely popular idea. In a Mirror TV poll, 40 percent of readers said they didn’t want any firsts in their new Doctor (21 percent were open to a black Doctor, 18 percent a female Doctor, 10 percent a gay Doctor and 11 percent a combination).
Reportedly the BBC was against the idea, for fear it would create discomfort for parents who’d have to explain why the good Doctor was suddenly a woman. “‘While I think kids will not have a problem with a female Doctor, I think fathers will have a problem with it,’ former Doctor Who boss Russell T. Davies said. “They will then imagine they will have to describe sex changes to their children.’
I guess parents don’t have to explain death to their kids (which happens quite a bit on the show), but they might have to sort out sex changes. So much for a teaching moment. But I digress.
Still, the idea of a groundbreaking Doctor Who was attractive, not only to me but to some notable Brits. Matt Smith joked at Comic-Con that he would “put his arms out and turn into a woman,” and told me that as long as the right person was chosen, he didn’t care if Doctor Who was male, female or fish. No, he wasn’t stumping for a female Doctor, but he was open to the idea.
On the British TV show “Daybreak,” Helen Mirren even said, “I do think it’s well over-time to have a female Doctor Who… I think a gay, black female Doctor Who would be the best of all.” She did, unfortunately, push aside any suggestion she’d be a candidate for the part.
Moffat himself told “The Sun,” “It is a part of Time Lord lore that [a female Doctor] can happen. Who knows, the more often it is talked about the more likely it is to happen some day.”
While I definitely understand why no one would want to mess with Doctor Who’s mythology, I’d suggest that a show as clever as this one might be the right one to upend our expectations. If we can dance through the ages and find a lizard-woman in Victorian dress, if we can have an Impossible Girl who dies and lives and dies again because she was splintered through time, why not really and truly challenge viewers to imagine that anything is possible? If Moffat says it’s not a violation of Doctor Who mythology (well, not his incarnation, and that’s the mythology that counts) to have an unconventional doctor, why not?
Why, exactly, must Doctor Who be a white male? Because we’ve never seen anything other than that? That’s a rigid kind of thinking that is boring in television, worrisome in the real world.
The idea that people don’t want a beloved institution to change is understandable. The idea that Moffat chose a respected and extremely talented actor is not a choice I’d criticize. Like I said, I’m on the Capaldi train. I think he’ll be amazing in the role, and I’m tuning in. It’s all good.
But… well, maybe next time.
What do you think of Peter Capaldi as the new Doctor? Who were you rooting for?
I’m just happy that it’s an older attractive guy.
No argument!
Since we are all for innovation and diversity, would you be cool with an American Dr. Who?
Prettok- not really, yeah I’m all for diversity but the show is a British show, it has been for decades and it’s something that makes it special. I think if we put an American in it we’d just be pushing it to be like any other show and that’s the complete opposite of what doctor who is
I am really excited about him. He will be great. Also, you are comparing different things. When Tennant came, nobody outside the UK really knew DW, or at least it wasn´t a worldwide hit as it is now. I don´t think it was even when David left. Now, everybody is watching. Peter will have a very, very difficult job indeed.
I think that, because Doctor Who has grown in popularity, creative casting could have a much bigger impact on how people think about gender and/or race. Not that “Doctor Who” has that responsibility, and I’d rather the best man/woman/fish be cast, but it might have been cool.
The new Doctor didnt fill me with excitement sadly.
I’m sure Capaldi will be great. But can you imagine how mind-blowing it would have been to get someone truly unexpected?
If only they had hired Wanda Sykes. That would have covered everything.
There will be a black and/or female doctor when the time is right. You can’t cast that way just because it would be breaking new ground. Capaldi is the right man for the job right now, not because he’s a straight white male, but because he’s Peter Capaldi. It’s disappointing that this would disappoint anyone.
I was hoping for a ginger.
Like I said, I’m good with Capaldi. But I’d also be good with Idris Elba or Olivia Colman or Helen Mirren (even though she wouldn’t do it). I’m sure Capaldi is the right man for the job. But, as I said, I’m looking forward to the day when there’s a right someone else for the job.
Jonnybon,
Your first two sentences literally mean nothing.
“You can’t cast that way just because it would be breaking new ground.”
This. All day this. I’m tired of people trying to speak out for these communities acting like trying to pander and reach their demographic is any better than just casting the best man for the job and having those communities trust that if a black/gay/female person is the best one for the job, they’ll get it because they’re good and not because they’re black/gay/female.
And, if Moffat doesn’t want to a female Doctor, he doesn’t owe anybody one! There are plenty of scripts written with both male and female leads, in television and film. No one is owe different variations of every character. The Doctor was written as male, they know him best as male and feel that they could write him best as male. Would you rather they do it just to do it? How is that better than not doing it simply because they like the character as male?
I do not like the implication that Moffat and Co are somehow behind the times because they cast an older white guy. Can we show them some respect and just trust that they looked at the actors considered, black, white, gay, straight, and picked the one they felt was best for the job?
TODAY is the day where someone else could have been right for the job. Moffat writes Sherlock with gay overtones that drive fan communities crazy and characters like Irene Adler. But yeah, he’s not at a point where he can cast a gay character or a woman. It can’t be that he just writes what he feels is best for the character, right?
I think gender and race need to be treated separately here. I believe we’ll see a minority Doctor before we see a female Doctor, and probably fairly soon. Moffat has already said that there were black actors who auditioned for the Eleventh Doctor, and I assume the same happened with the Twelfth. My instinct is that some of the higher profile black actors who would have been amazing in the role (Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor) simply didn’t want to do it. (See also white actors like Hugh Laurie and Bill Nighy.)
A female Doctor is a somewhat bigger change and Moffat has already suggested that if there were going to be a female Doctor, it would be a decision made prior to auditioning. (That it would be a story-based decision that preceded casting.) I have mixed feelings about this, but can see both sides of the issue.
I’m more disappointed that only 10% of people are open to a gay Doctor? I mean why must we assume that Timelord sexuality is the same as human sexuality anyway? It seems most people are already okay with cross-species relationships (since he’s not human but is very often paired with humans these days – yes they may look similar, but that doesn’t change the facts!) And one hell of an age gap (I mean compared to the Doctor all of his companions must seem like children…) Just saying that it seems a little mixed up to me.
Yes — it seems that the show is so creative and willing to bend expectations in all other areas, there’s no reason that it needs to be rigidly defined in this particular arena. I mean, we’ve come a long way since the days of William Hartnell, haven’t we?
I’m OK with the Doctor always having been gay or bisexual. I will admit that I find the idea that this would change when he regenerates a little hard to wrap my head around.
Not only that but isn’t the doctor already a little hi, flirting with captain jack and all.
I shudder at the thought of Moffat writing for a female doctor.
I suspect they will wait until after the thirteenth regeneration before they introduce a non-white, female doctor. It provides an in-universe justification for a sudden shift in race/gender that would go over a lot easier with long time Dr. Who fans.
I agree with your analysis that Doctor Who fans are — while not overtly racist or sexist — blithely indifferent to social realities while deeply absorbed in the minutiae of the show’s continuity. (Perhaps that’s not the point you were trying to make?)
Capaldi is a great choice for the Doctor, and though I can truly understand the desire for the team to shake stuff up with the casting (and would be completely on their side should they do it), I don’t think people should behave as if they were OBLIGED to do so.
Some of the names I heard thrown around for a potential black Doctor were Chiwetel Ejiofor and Idris Elba, but I don’t think that would be likely to happen, not necessarily because of their race, but because they are in such high demand on FILM that might not be able to commit to “Doctor Who”.
And as far as a female Doctor goes, that would be a terrific idea, but I don’t think it’s something that can just be done between series, for some of the reasons mentioned above. There would have to be some sort of build-up, an explanation for why such a radical change would have to happen.
But still, wouldn’t it just be fun to have an episode devoted to the Doctor figuring out how to work with a black female body, and realizing he no longer has it as easy as he did when he looked like a white, 30-something male?
Absolutely with regard to Ejiofor and Elba! It’s one thing for Elba to commit to four episodes of Luthor around his film career, but it’s another thing completely for him to put his entire cinematic career on hold for two or three years to film DR Who all year round. And isn’t Ejiofor headlining the new McQueen film and being signposted as an early Oscar favourite?
They seemed to be the only two black actors linked with any consistency to the role, and they were never going to be available for the year-round filming schedule. As for women, I only saw Helen Mirren and Billie Piper suggested, and while it’s sweet of her to say she’s a fan, Helen Mirren is never gonna make the drop to TV, and acting ability aside, Billie Piper would completely obliterate the Who continuity. I’m not saying there weren’t any other black or female actors in the mix, but these were the names I saw most often, and they were all pipedream.
As for Capaldi, I think he’ll do a cracking job.
It should have been Dawn French, she would be the PERFECT female Doctor !
I love this guy so I’m pleased. Not all that many people I could imagine in this role given the quirky nature of the character so I’m looking forward to seeing what weirdness PC brings to it – he is so unique.
I don’t care what form the doctor takes – I even thought it could be cool if the doctor was a teen of about 17 years old but as long as the actor is good and brings the energy to it to keep the show alive and interesting.
I just wanted them to bring David Tennant back.
I think there will be a female doctor and the position is filled I think just a rumor but just a rumor that river song is the thirteenth doctor
Well, if they ever cast a woman as Dr Who, she’s going to have to be pretty darn special like Donna or River. Ya can’t just cast a woman as Dr Who just to do it. She’s going to have to pull it off which will be so freaking huge! A gay Dr Who? No thanks.
Why does it have to be about race or gender? The role should be open for anyone to audition and they should pick whoever is right for the job based on ability and personality.