Why the psychic hijinks of the ‘Long Island Medium’ could be hard to resist

I’ve always considered myself a skeptic. I’ve written about con artistry, I know the basics of sleight of hand, and I’m all too familiar with the tricks so-called psychics use to read minds and “conjure” the dead. I’ve always figured that, if Houdini’s spirit never returned to deliver that secret, agreed-upon phrase to his widow during one of her many seance attempts, it was probably a pretty good indication the master magician had been right about psychics and mediums all along — they were no more magical than, well, magicians.
But that doesn’t mean that a little part of me doesn’t enjoy the concept. I’ve watched my fair share (okay, probably more than my fair share) of “Ghost Whisper” and “Medium.” As fiction, the idea of a psychic changing lives (or solving crimes) is an engaging hook. Heck, I’m even game for watching “Celebrity Ghost Stories” and the occasional televised ghost hunt (though in that case, mostly to roll my eyes at the eager believers shrieking, “DID YOU HEAR THAT?” whenever a strong breeze moves through the room).
Still, it’s hard for me to fully accept that I’m a little bit hooked on “Long Island Medium” (Sun. at 10 p.m. on TLC). Maybe it’s Theresa Caputo’s yappy, earnest personality, her obviously fake tan and bleached hair. She’s so outrageously herself, prone to tears and enthusiastic hoots of excitement, she’s hard to resist as a personality. When she says her job is her life, it’s not so much that I believe her and her psychic skills — it’s that I want to.
On the show, Caputo goes about her daily life as a working mom, picking up her dry cleaning and stumbling upon people who just happen to have loved ones trying to send messages from the other side. It’s a clever approach to creating a show around a psychic — as she dispenses free (and spookily accurate) advice, it’s hard to look for evidence of a charlatan. And she certainly seems to know her stuff — while we can guess that producers play a role in picking her “accidental” discoveries, the casual quality of these meetings makes Caputo’s skill as a psychic seem like something she can no more control or contain than her need to breathe. The show has wisely made reading seem like something she must do, even when her instincts suggest she shouldn’t open her mouth.
Of course, there are many, many moments that activate my inner skeptic — reduced to tears and anxiety when a dead little boy makes it desperately clear that Caputo must contact his mom immediately, the psychic finds the woman’s information and gives her a call — only to book her for an appointment in a week. Yes, passing along messages from the deceased is this woman’s bread and butter, but it’s hard to ignore that she might be making a buck by giving grieving people messages that are often generic (that person you’re grieving? They love you, too!) or are possibly fiction.
Other times, Caputo’s ability to pick up on “miraculous” truths about people just seems to be the work of cold reading (something most psychics are accused of at one time or another). She mentions butterflies as a key element to one woman — who just happens to be wearing a butterfly bracelet around her wrist. In her group readings, it’s not hard to find someone whose name starts with an L or an S, for example. What we don’t see are the guesses that fall flat — maybe Caputo and the visiting spirits are that good, or maybe the editors are.
All of that being said, Caputo’s impossible not to like. She’s bubbly, funny and seems totally sincere. My inner skeptic grumbles that the same can be said of almost every successful con artist, but for the purposes of a television show, I can put my skepticism on hold to simply enjoy a successful formula and an engaging star. I’d like to think that Caputo is checking in with the other side, even if a larger part of me says “not on your life.” But hey, wherever the truth lies, “Long Island Medium” probably isn’t any more fake than anything else on reality TV.
I hate all con artists and Theresa Caputo is certainly one of them.
I love her show! I read that she has a two year waiting list. That’s great for her! But I feel bad for people having to wait that long.
Your reviews appear on various sites. He is in my opinion a fake. Try shutting down all social media sites and see if you are given an appointment. Research full people, Sally is very incorrect.
I love Theresa!!! She is so genuine!!! I really would have dismissed the whole idea of anyone having an experience with the dead until I did myself. After my mother died I had 2 encounters & my sister was with me & she did not see what I saw. I have never had another encounter since that day. when my father died my son & I were at the gravesite, before he was lowered down. My son & I felt a big gust of wind for a few seconds & no one else did. He was really freaked out. He was 24 years old!
stop feeding into the con artists. You should be embarressed.
NETTE10, you are so full of it. Please, just stop, okay?
Dear Theresa I am unable to find a way to contact you, so I hope that this finds you…First of all my name is Starlette Rose i am from Kentucky. I know that you hear alot of things from people all the time wanting you to talk w/ them about things around them…I am looking for some advice or answer for my daughter..We were in a car wreck a little over a week ago. I dont have to tell you how horrible those are. What I will say is that my daughter should have never servived that wreck. All the damage to my veichcle is on the side of the car where she was sitting.. We never get into our car w/out putting our seat belts. were she was sitting the seat belt once straped in is hard to realease.. We both felt a presence in that car that night even the young lady that was w/us say that she knows someone or something was there..I guess my thing is that Night I was visited by a spirit and I was told by this spirt it just wasn't our time to go, but since that night some realy strange things have been happening to her. I just need someone to explain to me so I can help her to understand what could be going on.. Please I am in need of answers.. I am not asking for a reading I am just asking for an explaination to these strang things.. I am a firm believer in our God the heavenly father..So if you can just point me in the direction that someone spiritual may have the answers or explain it to us I would so appreciate any information.. I hope to hear from someone or even you for any help..Thank you starlette Rose in Kentucky.Once again Thank you!!!!!
Please don’t take this the wrong way, but re-read the article. This is not Theresa’s website. She will probably never see this. Have you considered going to Theresa’s actually website and not the website of an article written by someone who doesn’t believe in what she’s doing?
I see why you believe in that woman if you’re that easily confused.
Hello , starlette rose if you would like to contact me I would be more than happy to help you. But ! hun I am NOT Theresa….., But I can help you in a couple of diff… ways. So I do hope to hear from you soon.
I love her. She is a kind caring person and I wish I could visist with her. She’s a sweetheart.
I agree Aggie. She brings a lot of comfort to alot of people.
…for a price.
The show is scripted and edited. It is 100 percent fake. Never let yourself be diverted to what you wish to believe
Totally agree. Randi, as always, you have the voice of reason to weed out these frauds.
Hoping to find feedback from you somewhere Mr. Randi. thanks for weighing in.
And yet another psychic who wouldn’t be willing to take tests to prove their ability. Yes, they actually have tests (NO ONE has passed them yet).
And that prize of a MILLION dollars to ANYONE that can PROVE anything supernatural exists…why hasn’t the Long Island Medium collected it? That’s right, The “Learning” Channel will actually pay out – no proof needed,lol.
The thing is, it’s not like a telephone call… It’s a matter of interpretation and that can lead to missed clues or errors. If you’ve never experienced the phenomenon and you’re determined to be a skeptic, nothing will convince you. But I’ve had personal experiences and so have many people I know, but you’re afraid to talk about it. A friend was woken by her grandmother, and she started screaming because her grandmother was in Iran at the time, and her sister woke and also saw the grandmother, who then disappeared. They learned the next day she had died overnight. Two people witnessed it, but you skeptics will chalk it up to hallucination before you’d give up your preconceived beliefs, so why do you even still read these articles if you’re so sure? ;-)
BEC215, we skeptics are trying to educate people on the practices of scam artists. You might think that visiting a psychic is harmless, but they are giving advice that could be taken the wrong way or that could influence you to make decisions based on what they say and not on reality. Let’s put it this way, it is EXTREMELY frustrating to present concrete evidence proving that psychic readings can be duplicated by anyone with a little practice, but still have people believe anyway and then expound on the greatness of these con artists. A co-worker once went to a psychic that told her that her problems were the cause of a “demonic possession” and that her baby could die if she didn’t have an exorcism…one which would cost $1000. Don’t tell me. THAT psychic was a fake, but all the others are real. If you have no problem with being conned out of your life’s fortunes then hey, by all means, go see a psychic. If you want to cope with the death of a family member, see a medical professional or join a support group. Far less harm can come of that.
If Theresa were the real deal I can tell you that Oprah or others would have had her on their show. IF she were that pyshcic and could talk to the dead, I promise you that she wouldn’t spend her time doing a reality show to gain more “believers”. It’s a “REALITY SHOW” people. I can’t believe how many fall for this. It’s just entertainment and that’s it. Nothing more, nothing less.
How the hell can there be tests if no one has ever passed them. Flawless logic.
Everything about this woman is fake. Her hair, her tan, and her ability to talk to the dead.
Funny how she claims to be talking to the dead yet the dead seem to talk in cryptic clues and murmurings of very broad and general things…
My favorite statement so far: (Talking to a 30 something lady) “Did your son pass when he was young”?
Yeah, this fuckin cunt is playing peoples emotions for her own gain. Shitty, and she will burn in hell.
Yep….she is scum. I was watching Live with Kelly and she was a guest. I have never been so disgusted in all of my life. Totally disgusted.
I love sceptics….They are afraid that this is actually real and that they will look stupid. They are even calling people names because they believe in the afterlife.
Actually, we’re not afraid at all. We know it’s not real. I personally wouldn’t call you names though if you believed, other than perhaps you’re gullible in believing. Actually, it’s really not your fault. Our brains, as a survival mechanism, have been wired to infer that danger is imminent based on only bits of data. “I’m not sure if that was a hungry lion in my peripheral vision, but I’ll infer that it was anyway and act so I don’t get eaten if he is, in fact, there.” Since we are wired to make these types of mental connections, generalized questions about family members or whatever seem supernatural when we connect the dots and make a confirmation to the “psychic.” You honestly owe it to yourself to at least do a Google search on “cold reading” and check a couple websites. Some even have instructions on how to perform cold readings. If you read up on it and still believe, well it’s your choice. I personally prefer facts over fiction.
@Dave Actually, you can’t speak on behalf of the whole population. Speak for yourself. If you’re going to act like the intellectual authority, provide a scholarly, credible source other than some Google articles on cold reading and a basic understanding of Freshman-year biology. Your facts are based on research that have as many drawn connections and conclusions than actual 100% conclusive gatherings (you fail to really explain how the psychic phenomena is connected to our brain’s survival mechanisms, especially considering that the notion of a present dead love one doesn’t incite any actual feeling of threat as opposed to a hungry lion). I’m not saying I’m a full-out believer, but look at it this way. Synesthesia, the act of the brain connecting two unlike sensations (like colors and numbers or music with movement) used to be considered a farce like mediums are now. Now, after years of neurological research, we know that this sensation is a legitimate extra- sensory occurrence that doesn’t occur frequently. Maybe a bit of the same can be said of some of these mediums. I’m not saying it’s fully true, but I am saying the phenomenon could be based in some actual differential hard-wiring of their brain (of course, this is just speculation). I’ll conclude by saying that every experiment into ESP has generally come back with the same results of being inconclusive (not proven or dis-proven). Personal interpretation, bias, the inability to frequently replicate results and the failure to create a functional experiment without error (failures on both side of the ‘medium’ and the scientist) has led to this.
If she’s for real the spirits ahould be able to answer more complicated questions such as; what is it like in Heavesn, what does God look like? All we hear is that ‘your father is so proud of you’ or ‘he doesn’t want you to blame yourself’. etc. COME ON, if you die and there is a life after those would seem like trivial things.The big picture would command a much deeper and more profound comment!!!
Maybe God doesn’t have recognizable human features. And most psychics say that Heaven looks like a pristine Earth, what Earth would look like if we didn’t desecrate it.
All mediums are frauds.
Literally this woman takes advantage of grieving people by lying to them about their dead loved ones. Absolutely dispicable.
I don’t think she is lying. I think she is intuitive and gets/senses the info from the people she is talking to and not the deceased person. I’ve never heard her say anything that the person she is talking to did not know, and on occasion it is something that the person she is talking to knows, but not that the deceased person would know. Then there are the little “gimmicks” like seeing a certain time on a clock regularly. People look at clocks 100s of times a day, if you put significance on a certain time that is the one you will give special notice to, the rest of the time it is just the time. Also when she says, did you think you saw him recently? (“yes, I followed him for 4 blocks”) I heard her say to someone, “he wants you to know that was him” BS, it is rare to talk to anyone who has lost someone, especially in unexpected deaths, to not see someone that reminds them of their deceased. It’s not them, it’s just a remembrance. I think she means well, isn’t trying to trick anyone, gets the info/impressions from the people she talks to and not from the deceased. If it gives them some peace and she makes some coin, so what.
i really need.a reading ts been almost 11 years since I lost my mom and I know she is trying to tell.me.something through dreams and im not getting it …Im in bad heslth and I dont know if thats what her message is or…p about simething else …but I feel her.smell her and almost hear her….please please give me a reading I dont care what you charge shes trying to talk to me please consider it .ThankYou .
Wow, are you thick? Does this look like her site? If so then you don’t need a psychic but maybe glasses. Now I know who she’s getting 200$ sessions from…
some of these comments are from nuts why would you use swear words and say stupid things. judgement does not belong to you so commenting on her burning in hell is idiotic and shows the level of your intelligence and word growth.
Medium? More like an XXL these days.
It’s simply a cold reading. As a magician it’s been part of my act for years. If it was real, they why do all these supposed mediums ask the very same questions and follow the very same sequence as us magicians when doing a cold reading? You would think a real connection with the dead would vary from the illusion perpetrated by magicians (and fakes) for hundreds of years. Of course the Long Island medium has a little more going for her in that her show is taped and edited, so you only see the hits and not the misses. On tonight’s show she’s in a store buying hair spray and combs and all of a sudden says “someone’s mother died.” Then she introduces herself to the group of other patrons at the store and sure enough, she hits on a young girl who’s boss died and was like a mother to her. What you probably didn’t see was the medium going to a number of different stores and cycling through the same act until she finally got a hit. Even then a person who was “like a mother” to another person was as close as she could come. My wife and daughter eat this up, even though they’ve seen me perform similar illusions. Barnum was right, there’s a sucker born every minute.
Have to say I almost bought into her story. But on a second thought, why does she neer talk about God, afterlife and how it is…based on her readings EVERYONE is in a good place, and want their loved ones to move forward. Seriously? Every reading has one key point that makes you think she’s the real deal, then she moves onto the same speech she gives everyone… Bla bla bla…BUT if this woman gives peace of mind to a woman who’s child died, who are we to say that’s stupid? Even if it’s not real , if she can make people believe her story and by doing that they can improve their quality of life …why not?
its amazing for someone that supposely speaks to the dead, never speaks to jesus, or talks about what cozmic corridor and how the pecking order is, and the realm from which these people are coming from, and whats expected when you pass. it’s really too vague, and can be dismissed so easily. we need something profound.
Maybe dying and finding out they were right will be profound enough for you. Skeptics won’t have it any other way, no use in trying.
Itred for over2.5 yrs to get on the waiting list for my sister. Heard they google people. Could not find any info on myself. Hmm, I wonder.
In my experience, most skeptics have an attachment to ego and are pretty lazy researchers. There is plenty of factually-based material explaining the whole phenomenon out there, they just never bother to read it because they’re simply not open-minded about it. They just assume it doesn’t exist. And, of course, the onus is always on the Spiritualist to prove the existence of the other world, but then they disregard rational bonafide scientists who have conducted experiments and defended the concept of psychic communication. Sure, not all psychics are legit, but there are many, MANY who are (eg: check out Concetta Bertoldi). Authors they can read to understand what I’m talking about but probably won’t: *Michael Tymn*, Prof. Ian Stevenson, Dr Walter Semkiw, William James (the founder of Modern Psychology no less), Dr Rupert Sheldrake, Oliver Lodge and SCORES of others.
An article sample:
I’m here to save Tereasa again. Yes, she is a medium, yes, she try’s her best to help others. The money making is getting out of hand. Although I’m told she helps many at no charge, unlike John Edward. Her fees are ridiculous for her abilities, just Say’N. She is not the best and John Edward is not, there is only one, and she’s not a television personality, and remember all books written about mediums and psychics are pure fiction for your entertainment and their pockets. Ms. E