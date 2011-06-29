Wilco announces new album with cover art, release date, tracklist, tour dates

On the heels of its own Solid Sound Festival over the weekend, Wilco has made a rather large announcement: the Chicago-based band is ready to release its new album this fall, and has a tracklist, cover art and accompanying tour dates to boot.

“The Whole Love” will drop on Sept. 27 through the rock group’s own dBpm record label. The tracklist includes already-previewed “I Might,” plus two songs they performed over the weekend, “Born Along” and “Dawned on Me.” Included is a 12-minute closer “One Sunday Morning (Song for Jane Smiley”s Boyfriend).” “I Might” single B-side “I Love My Label,” the Nick Lowe cover, did not make the cut.

Jeff Tweedy & Co. hit the road in the U.S. starting on Sept. 13 in Indianapolis; Lowe will be opening. The gigs are preceded by a stop at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan on July 31.

“The Whole Love” is Wilco’s eighth full-length album, and the follow-up to 2009’s “Wilco (the album).”

Here is the tracklis for “The Whole Love”:

1. Art of Almost

2. I Might

3. Sunloathe

4. Dawned On Me

5. Black Moon

6. Born Alone

7. Open Mind

8. Capitol City

9. Standing O

10. Rising Red Lung

11. Whole Love

12. One Sunday Morning (Song For Jane Smiley”s Boyfriend)

Here are Wilco’s tour dates:

7/31 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

9/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

9/16 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9/17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9/18 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

9/20 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

9/22 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

9/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Amphitheater

9/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

9/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

10/05 – Madison, WI @ Overture Hall

10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

10/27 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

10/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/01 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Circo Price

11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau De La Musica Catalina

11/03 – San Sebastián, ES @ Kursaal Convention Center

11/07 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne Basel

11/08 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

11/09 – München, DE @ Circus Krone

11/11 – Wesendorf, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/13 – Utrecht, NL @ Vredenburg Leidsche Rijn

11/14 – Tilburg, NL @ 013