Wilco announces new album with cover art, release date, tracklist, tour dates

On the heels of its own Solid Sound Festival over the weekend, Wilco has made a rather large announcement: the Chicago-based band is ready to release its new album this fall, and has a tracklist, cover art and accompanying tour dates to boot.

“The Whole Love” will drop on Sept. 27 through the rock group’s own dBpm record label. The tracklist includes already-previewed “I Might,” plus two songs they performed over the weekend, “Born Along” and “Dawned on Me.” Included is a 12-minute closer “One Sunday Morning (Song for Jane Smiley”s Boyfriend).” “I Might” single B-side “I Love My Label,” the Nick Lowe cover, did not make the cut.

Jeff Tweedy & Co. hit the road in the U.S. starting on Sept. 13 in Indianapolis; Lowe will be opening. The gigs are preceded by a stop at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan on July 31.

“The Whole Love” is Wilco’s eighth full-length album, and the follow-up to 2009’s “Wilco (the album).”

Here is the tracklis for “The Whole Love”:

1. Art of Almost
2. I Might
3. Sunloathe
4. Dawned On Me
5. Black Moon
6. Born Alone
7. Open Mind
8. Capitol City
9. Standing O
10. Rising Red Lung
11. Whole Love
12. One Sunday Morning (Song For Jane Smiley”s Boyfriend)

Here are Wilco’s tour dates:

7/31 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
9/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
9/16 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9/17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9/18 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
9/20 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
9/22 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
9/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
9/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Amphitheater
9/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center
9/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center
10/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
10/05 – Madison, WI @ Overture Hall
10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
10/27 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
10/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/01 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Circo Price
11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau De La Musica Catalina
11/03 –  San Sebastián, ES @ Kursaal Convention Center
11/07 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne Basel
11/08 –  Frankfurt, DE  @ Alte Oper
11/09 –  München, DE @ Circus Krone
11/11 – Wesendorf, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/12 – Berlin, DE  @ Tempodrom
11/13 – Utrecht, NL @ Vredenburg Leidsche Rijn
11/14 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

