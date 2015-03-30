Wilco cancels Indiana show after ‘Religious Freedom’ law passage

#Wilco
03.30.15 3 years ago

In 2010-2011, after a controversial immigration law was passed in Arizona, some musicians and sports event organizers (among others) boycotted by refusing to tour through the state in protest. The Arizona boycott reportedly cost the state $140 million in its earliest months.

The “Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act” is showing some early signs of sparking a similar movement. Pan to Wilco's Facebook page:

We are canceling our May 7 show at the Murat in Indianapolis. The “Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act” feels like thinly disguised legal discrimination to us. Hope to get back to the Hoosier State someday soon, when this odious measure is repealed. Refunds available at point of purchase.

Connecticut is the first full and official state to jump on a nationwide movement to boycott Indiana; San Francisco was the first city.

As outlets like the Washington Post point out, however, there are several other states that have similarly inacted RFRA laws that have not spurred (current) cancellations from bands like Wilco…

Do you think entertainment figures and artists are right to boycott Indiana?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wilco
TAGSindiana religious freedom restoration actreligious freedomwilco

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP