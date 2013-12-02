Will ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ be called ‘Rise of Electro’?

(CBR) The trailer for Marc Webb’s “Amazing Spider-Man 2” is scheduled to drop later this week, and three rapid-fire international clips from the sequel have been posted online to ramp up excitement for the full trailer reveal. As reported by Comic Book Movie, the three international clips don’t give much away — viewers barely have the opportunity to see Spider-Man, let alone any other characters — but the title cards at the end of the clips indicate a possible subtitle for the sequel: “La Amenzana De Electro,” or “The Rise of Electro.” Check out the short clips below.

In further “Amazing Spider-Man 2” news, a movie poster was spotted this past weekend, featuring Electro along with the first look at Rhino, and what appears to be a Green Goblin. Opening May 2, 2014 and directed by Marc Webb, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” features Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Sally Field, Jamie Foxx, Paul Giamatti, Chris Cooper, Dane DeHaan and Colm Feore.