Will ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ set up the Sinister Six?

“At the tail end of ['Amazing Spider-Man 2'] we set up some of the other characters that will probably end up being in the Sinister Six,” Pascal said, in the cover story of the EW issue on sale Friday. “We're going forward on all fronts.”

Exactly who will comprise the silver-screen Sinister Six is yet to be seen, but 2012's “Amazing Spider-Man” introduced The Lizard (played by Rhys Ifans), and the sequel adds Electro (Jamie Foxx), Rhino (Paul Giamatti) and Green Goblin (Harry Osborn, played by Dane DeHaan). There have been many incarnations of the Sinister Six in Marvel Comics , with the original debuting in 1964's “Amazing Spider-Man Annual” #1 and consisting of Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio and Sandman.

“Villains can be very entertaining,” long-time producer Avi Arad is quoted in the article. “It”s not like somebody”s born and they”re a villain. Something happens and it changes their lives.”

“Cabin in the Woods” director Drew Goddard, also set as the “Daredevil” showrunner for Marvel and Netflix, is on board to write and possibly direct the “Sinister Six” film. “Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2.