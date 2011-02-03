Will a ‘Inglourious Basterd’ romance the new ‘Superman’?

Now that an actor has been found to play Clark Kent, Kal-El and Superman, Warner Bros., director Zack Snyder and producer Christopher Nolan are obviously on the lookout for big names to play a romantic interest and an adversary for the Man of Steel . Or are they?

A report in Variety this evening seems to dispute earlier scuttlebutt that a well known actress would step into play the film’s leading lady. Rumors had spread that Kristen Stewart or Rachel McAdams were already being considered, but it appears that Warner Bros. wants a lesser known actress whose public profile wouldn’t overshadow the lesser known Cavill to fill the part. The trade says there are now three ladies in pole position for the role — which will not be Lois Lane mind you — Alice Eve, Diane Kruger and Rosamund Pike.

Kruger, 33, is the most well known to moviegoers for her roles in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds,” the two “National Treasure” films and “Troy.” She’ll be seen next in the Liam Neeson thriller “Unknown” later this month.

Pike has appeared in a number of films including “Doom,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “An Education” and, most recently, “Barney’s Version” alongside Paul Giamatti. The 31-year-old actress also recently finished the ensemble comedy “The Big Year” featuring Rashida Jones, Jim Parsons, Owen Wilson, Jack Black, Steve Martin, Joel McHale, Anjelica Huston and Dianne Wiest among others.

Eve is the least experienced of the trio. Her biggest roles so far have been in last year’s comedies “She’s Out of My League” and “Sex and the City 2.” Her upcoming films include the Edgar Allan Poe thriller “The Raven,” a Brit comedy “The Decoy Bride” and the indie thriller “ATM.” Many may remember Eve as one of the final candidates to play Peggy Carter in “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

None of the three actresses are from the United States. Eve and Pike are British while Kruger is from Germany.

As for the film’s villain, a search is also underway but there is little to report on which of Superman’s rogues he’ll face on the big screen or which actors are under consideration for the part.

“Superman” is expected to begin filming this summer for a Dec. 2012 release.