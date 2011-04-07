Will Arnold Schwarzengger make a ‘Last Stand’ for Kim Jee-Woon?

I am intrigued by the idea that people genuinely want to see more action movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Look, as much as anyone, I am a first-generation fan of the guy as an action icon. I was so determined to see “Conan The Barbarian” in the theater when I was 12 that I spent months campaigning my parents, eventually getting them to agree to take me and all my friends to see it as part of my birthday party that year. When “The Terminator” came out in ’84, my friend’s older brother worked at a local theater and would let us in for free, which led to me seeing the film in the theater something like 30 times. There are many films he starred in, including a high percentage that happen to have been directed by James Cameron, that I enjoy. But as a first-generation fan, I also remember the unmitigated garbage that makes up much of his filmography, and I would hardly call him the king of good decisions. His presence in a movie does not automatically render that movie amazing. And we are now at least a decade past the point where I realistically see him as an action lead, especially after he just spent a stretch of time working his office gig.
Still, I understand that nostalgia is king for my generation and even more so for the film fans a decade or so younger than me. Anything that reminds them of their childhood is indulged to the point of being creepy. When I see people debating the merits of a “Thundercats” reboot, it is obvious that quality has nothing to do with this disturbing fetishization of anything that was part of their formative years. And there must be some sort of near-Pavlovian comfort that they hope to get from the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger to action roles, no matter how old he is.
In Monday’s edition of The Morning Read, I openly mocked that awful, awful, awful “Governator” trailer, and there is nothing anyone is going to say to convince me that is anything but a mistake. It is the worst kind of cynical, and if that’s what we’ve got to look forward to from Arnold Schwarzenegger now that he’s back in business, then I wish he’d retire. I keep hearing reports that he’s getting serious about getting back into the “Terminator” franchise in some way, and that strikes me as equally calculating and pointless.
I would do my best to tune out his post-Governor career and just leave you to your nostalgic wallowing, except for the rumor that he may be stepping in to star in “Last Stand,” which is the first English-language film for Kim Jee-Woon, one of my favorite working filmmakers. And with a movie that’s not an adaptation or a sequel or a comic book? That sounds like a step in the right direction for Schwarzenegger, and it gives me hope that this next step of his career won’t just be a giant ’80s nostalgia wank.
What is “Last Stand”? Well, according to /Film, it’s a movie about “a sheriff near the U.S. border tasked with stopping a Mexican drug cartel leader from speeding home at 200 MPH.” And in an interview with Coming Soon, back when Liam Neeson was still onboard to play the lead, Kim Jee-woon described the film like this:
“My concept for ‘The Last Stand’ is that it’s kind of a combination of ‘Die Hard’ and ‘High Noon’ where (the latter) was about protecting something very important that needs to be protected, while ‘Die Hard’ is a very drawn-out, long process that almost kills someone in the process, so my film will be something that has to be very well protected and in the process, we almost die protecting it in a way.”
“So if ‘I Saw the Devil’ was about a person’s extreme remorse about having lost something that they couldn’t protect,” he continued, “‘The Last Stand’ would be where someone puts their lives on the line to protect something that’s very important and it will be a bit more optimistic film in that regard.”
The basic premise is interesting and the filmmaker couldn’t be more promising, so now the big question is will Arnold really do it? He’s taking meetings on a number of projects, and his CAA team is determined to make a big announcement soon. Still, /Film seems to think this is the one that’s going to happen first according to their sources. If so, then I have to give him credit for choosing a strong collaborator and not just relying on nostalgia. If his character is written to be age-appropriate, this could be a lovely evolution of the persona he used to play in his action films, and I’m interested in that.
What I don’t really want is for him to just return to familiar ground and to pump out more of the same. A “Running Man” remake… a “Terminator” sequel… even another “True Lies”… those all sound dire to me. I am already at the absolute breaking point with this infantile obsession with the things of the past, and I think an Arnold Greatest Hits tour through past successes would be insufferable.
Fingers crossed for “Last Stand” to turn out to be something special, and for Arnold to realize that moving forward is the answer, not looking back, no matter how much his fans demand it.
This governor thing was the best possible thing Arnold could’ve done for his career. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and such a high profile absence will make his turn his first film back into a genuine event. Trust me, the average filmgoer now doesn’t even remember how dire his career was looking prior to entering politics. They’ll see him on a poster and say, “Hey cool, Arnold’s back!”
I’m also skeptical of the notion that he can’t pull off an action lead. The relative scarcity of young action stars has already basically allowed Stallone & Willis to make “geezer action” into its own successful genre. If they can do it, why not Arnold?
He looked ragged in “The Expendables”, enough so that I almost felt bad for the guy. I’m in total agreement with Drew on this one: we really need to stop flogging the nostalgia-horse and just let new, original projects find their way to screens. I’d take something like “Sucker Punch”– which tried and failed– over something like another “True Lies” any day of the week, and I say that as a Schwarzenegger fan.
I’m with you on the whole nostalgia angle but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be alright to see him a few new movies (including one or both of those Avatar sequels?). If it’s the right thing it would be fine with me but yeah if it’s more sequelitis and reboots then I’m pretty sure it would not be welcomed. I actually think he’s smarter than that regardless.
…and what is it you have to say about Thundercats, anyway? Seriously, I loved it then, and love it now even more.
This whole Stan Lee ‘The GOVERNATOR’ deal is like Last Action Hero all over again. Stan Lee is nothing but a hack at this point — the guy may be having fun, but creating characters for Pamela Anderson, and now Arnold? (His superhero’s called ‘The Governator’ Stan? Really?) His sense of dignity has gone right out the window. Sop has Arnold’s, of course, though as Drew points out, Arnold’s creative efforts have been often misguided, so that’s nothing new.
I’m still very interested in “With Wings as Eagles”, but I doubt Arnold’s ever going to set foot unto such treacherous ground, what with his father’s Nazi membership and his connections to Klaus Barbie the war criminal.
This sounds amazing… I agree that I don’t want Arnold looking back and rather deciding what he means to action films now in the present day and trying to present himself in a relevant manner. I love how Kim Jee-Woon described this as Die Hard meets High Noon. I’d love to see Arnold in a High Noon type role. It would be great metafiction, at least.
Only one I could be in for is an age-appropriate True Lies sequel because the first was a pretty merciless take down of marriage. If the sequel dealt with age and retirement with the same level of wit and fun, it could be the best of both worlds for Arnold.
Of course Cameron won’t be able to direct, so I nominate a re-teaming of him writing and Kathryn Bigelow directing. You’re telling me that wouldn’t be fun?
Dude… Father Of The Bride with bullets is perfect! That writes itself. And a great thematic tie in to the first film. Get Cameron on the fucking phone!
What’s so intriguing about people wanting to see more action movies with Schwarzenegger? He’s action royalty, and nobody really comes close to having his reputation. Most genre players would be lucky to work in two or three superior projects, but Schwarzenegger has done many. Of course, it helps that his best films were made with people who absolutely at the top of their game at the time. That hope of seeing it happen again is a perfectly reasonable thing to have. Except for one thing: who is a worthy collaborator for Schwarzenegger now?
If I you read you right, what you are worried about is that Schwarzenegger’s future will be all selling out and cashing in on past glories like Steve Martin and Robert De Niro. Sure, that would be another sad and ugly thing to see. You’re also worried that Schwarzenegger has a patchy record with choosing his projects and that hasn’t changed. Yes, all too obvious from the ill-judged Expendables cameo, that horrific cartoon project, and almost every other proposal that’s come up lately. But if you say that Schwarzenegger is completely done and has no more good roles in him at all, I suspect you’re going to be proven wrong.