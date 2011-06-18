Will Bad Meets Evil top angelic on next week’s Billboard 200?

Bad Meets Evil could have it very good on next week”s Billboard 200 as the Eminem/Royce Da 5″9 duo are in the lead to top the chart.

To do so, “Hell: the Sequel” has to hold off a surge by the angelic Jackie Evancho and her new album, “Dream With Me.” That”s a celebrity death match just waiting to happen. As of Friday, “Hell” was on target to sell between 155,000-165,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double, while “Dream With Me” was looking good for 145,000-155,000.

That means Adele”s “21” will likely drop to No. 3, but it still poised to surpass the 100,000 mark. Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” continues to decline, looking to sell only 70,000 copies or so.

The third debut in the top 10 belongs to Owl City”s “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” which will likely bow at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 are Jason Aldean”s ‘”My Kinda Party”” at No. 6, “Now 38” at No. 7, “Book of Mormon” original cast album at No. 8, Brad Paisley”s “This is Country Music” at No. 9 an Top 10 mainstay, Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More.”