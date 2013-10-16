Will Beyonce release a new single in December

In a season flush with releases from the biggest female pop stars, will Beyonce chime in too?



The New York Daily News reports that Beyonce will drop a new single on Dec. 3 and that she has already shot the accompanying Terry Richardson-directed video. She enters a field crowded with singles from new albums from Miley Cyrus (out now), Katy Perry (10/22), Lady Gaga (11/11) and Britney Spears (12/3).

Plus, Beyonce has dropped a number of songs and/or song snippets over the past year and none of them have gained traction, despite being catchy: “Bow Down/I Been On,” “Grown Woman,” and “Standing On The Sun.”

There”s still no word when Beyonce, who has spent much of the year on her successful “The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour,” will release her follow-up to 2011″s “4.”

Part of the NY Daily News” reporting makes no sense– or a total lack of understanding about how the music world works: It says that Beyonce planned to “put out a big song in early 2013, but kept pushing it back when she realized she wasn”t going to have any real competition on the charts.” Uh, no… that”s not how it works. And, again, she did keep pumping out tunes, almost seeing as if something would stick, in early 2013. Plus, if she”s now putting out a single at a time when, quite frankly, radio charts start to slow down for the holidays, to show that she can still top these other single ladies, that seems a bit of a risk.