09.28.13 5 years ago


Will “Breaking Bad’s” legacy be defined by its finale?
A series finale of a beloved TV series is like a “Super Bowl of TV fiction” with fans prepared for crushing disappointment, as the Wall Street Journal notes: “Can a great TV series only claim triumph if it sticks the landing? A generation of viewers fondly recalls the final image of Mary Tyler Moore turning off the lights in a newsroom, or Bob Newhart describing a bizarre dream of being a Vermont innkeeper. But a finale that fails to deliver on high audience expectations can linger as an asterisk in the annals of TV history.”
Johnny-come-latelys are racing to catch up by Sunday
“Breaking Bad” finale ads are up to $400,000 per 30-second spot
Vince Gilligan used to write movies for Will Ferrell, who presented him with the Emmy Sunday
Badger’s “Star Trek” pitch gets animated // In defense of Walter White’s underwear
Has over-saturation of “Breaking Bad” media coverage dampened enjoyment of the show?
Scholarly “Breaking Bad” book is coming out in November
Is Jesse Pinkman getting a free pass for his sins?
The Economist: “Breaking Bad” offers great business school lessons
Cinematographer: We shoot on film because AMC was American Movie Classics
Watch Jesse’s “Bitch” reel // Listen to Aaron Paul’s new dance song, “Dance Bitch”
Does “Breaking Bad” need to be realistic?
-“Breaking Bad” has parallels to a 1961 “Undouchables” episode
See Walter White’s transformation in 1 GIF // Looking back at the F-words
30 things you didn’t know about “Breaking Bad” // Vol. 2 “Breaking” score is out
“Breaking Bad” is, simply, a study of circumstances
Albuquerque really is like “Breaking Bad” // Tour the best “Breaking” locations
What is the meaning of “Breaking Bad” imagery?
“The ending is good, it”s really good,” says Betsy Brandt
“Breaking Bad” vs. “Malcolm in the Middle: A visual analysis
“Game of Thrones” meets “Breaking Bad” // What if “Breaking” was an animated series?
Whatever happens, “Breaking Bad” will leave you wanting more — and that’s a good thing
 

