Ron Burgundy would like to sell you a new truck

#Will Ferrell
10.07.13 5 years ago

If there are two things in this world American people love, they are trucks and the movie “Anchorman.” Just listen closely the next time an enormous gas-guzzling vehicle drives by — I can pretty much guarantee the fella behind the wheel will be rambling on about loving lamps and whales’ vaginas.

The truck company Dodge has taken advantage of the common man’s love for “Anchorman’ (and his excitement over ‘Anchorman 2”), enlisting none other than Will Ferrell’s doofy Ron Burgundy to sell Durangos. Mr. Burgundy shot a series of ads dressed in his standard red suit.

Watch Ron insult a beautiful horse:

Here’s what you need to know about the glove box, in terms of gum storage capabilities:

Sometimes it gets hard to pronounce all those technical auto industry terms:

Nice try, Dodge. But I’m not buying a new car until Brick Tamland tells me to do so.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Ferrell
TAGSanchorman 2dodge durangoron burgundyWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP