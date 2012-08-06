Will Fox and Marvel make a trade for Daredevil and Galactus?

It was bound to happen eventually, and I had a feeling Fox was going to the company that finally made it happen.
Ever since Marvel Studios started making their own movies, fans have been wondering about the possibility of the characters that are currently owned by other studios making crossover appearances into the Marvel Universe that’s been built, film by film, over the last few years.
Today, it looks like that’s starting to happen, and it’s a fairly exciting development in terms of what opportunities it sets up for this second wave of Marvel movies and also for one of the characters that is staying at Fox. David Slade recently left the “Daredevil” reboot that Fox has been developing, and now it looks like Joe Carnahan may step in with a take that is being described as a “Frank Miller-esque hardcore ’70s thriller,” which sounds like the exact right approach to the character. Carnahan hasn’t commented officially, but he just Tweeted a very cryptic “DD – MM – 73,” so feel free to interpret that as you see fit.
It sounds like it’s still premature to say that’s a done deal, but time is something that Fox does not have on their side right now. They have to make a “Daredevil” movie sooner rather than later, or the rights revert to Marvel. That’s something Fox would like to avoid, and since they have a bargaining chip, it looks like they’re going to play a lightning round of “Let’s Make A Deal” where the real winner will be the audiences.
Word recently broke that Josh Trank, director of “Chronicle,” is set to direct the reboot of “Fantastic Four” for Fox, and with Jeremy Slater set to write it, I’m confident they’ve got a creative team onboard who will approach the characters with respect and style. Part of the “Fantastic Four” deal includes other characters, including Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Now, considering we already know that Phase Two of the Marvel Studios movies is more cosmic in terms of setting and content, it would seem like Galactus and the Silver Surfer would fit perfectly into that game plan. And now, according to Variety, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.
So Marvel agrees to give Fox more time to get their “Daredevil” film right, and Fox agrees to give Marvel the rights to use their own characters in the larger film universe. That sounds like a giant bag of win/win to me.
Obviously, all of this could still go south, and it could also easily change between now and when those films are finally released. All of this right now is still an ongoing discussion between the studios, but this is the beginning of the breaking of the dam between what Marvel owns and what the other studios optioned, and if it goes well, I hope we’ll see more of this in the future.
It really is just a matter of time until we see Spider-Man onscreen with the Avengers, isn’t it?
We’ll be paying close attention, and we’ll have more as this story develops.
And for the love of God… no more origin retellings.
Cut off most of my comment, but essentially that Daredevil requires less tweaks than FF. Daredevil needs a solid script and tone (Owl/Hand ninja throwdown), while FF needs to rebuilt from the bottom up thematically, adding a sense of wonder and awe the movies have completely lacked so far (let’s head to the negative zone and face off against annihilus or Blastaar)
Fox, wait…
IT’S A TRAP!!!
Don’t warn them!!
Carnahan directing Daredevil with a Narc style look would be sick.
Why trade though, if Fox misses the date the rights go back to Marvel. Can’t they just wait them out or ss Marvel scared that Fox will go ahead and release a piece of crap in Daredevil just to keep the rights? That’s the only thing that makes sense and its something that Fox those bastards would do.
Call me a cynic, but . . . Fox will go ahead and release a piece of crap just to keep the rights. I mean, you saw X-Men 3 and Wolverine, right?
Full disclosure, I didn’t watch Wolverine. I have not been able to bring myself to watch something as universally abhorred. Yet.
-Cheers
Fox needs all the help they can get,toss in an xmen crossover with the avengers cause who doesn’t want to see wolverine and the hulk go at it. Sony also have ironman pop up in the new trilogy in new York
Reading about this on a few different sites now, this sounds less like “sharing” characters and more like, “We’ll give you another 5 years of Daredevil if you relinquish all existing rights to Surfer/Galactus right now.”
Marvel can’t take the chance at “sharing” and then having FOX do something silly and stupid with the characters afterwards, reflecting back on the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself.
Plus: Marvel Studios is super cheap. They ain’t gonna share revenue with anyone.
Has anyone considered the fact that Fox has its own potential mega-team event film sitting right in its own front yard? Can anyone imagine a Fantastic Four – X-Men crossover film? “X4”, anybody?
No. Largely because everybody and their brother hated X-Men 3 and they have shown no signs of being able to do jack squat with the Fantastic Four. So yeah, Fox could do a crossover. It just seems likely it would not work all that well.
-Cheers
Galactus in an Avengers movie?
…yeah, that’s worth a few more crappy Fox flicks.
How do you not have 10 scripts laying around for these franchises? SOMEONE ALREADY WROTE HUNDREDS OF SCRIPTS FOR THESE MOVIES, AND THEY COME WITH THEIR OWN STORYBOARDS! I know there is more to it than that, but my guess is if they went in faithful to a storyline, the adaption process would be clean and quick. When they step away from the source, we wind up with bizarre dance numbers and destroyed character motivations wedged into a studio generated cluster f.
It’s a bigger win for Marvel. You need Galactus and Silver Surfer for your Fantastic Four franchise.
So in the end I’ll bet that the Fantastic Four franchise dies at Fox and is eventually given or traded back to Marvel, too.
I do wonder, though, is there a site that reveals which characters belong to which studio? So many have been both Avengers and X-Men, for instance.