Will Game push Kanye West and Jay-Z off their throne on the Billboard 200?

Can Game knock Jay-Z and Kanye West off their throne? It”s looking good for the rapper as “The R.E.D. Album,” his first set since 2008″s “LAX,” will likely enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1.

However, West and Jay-Z”s “Watch The Throne” isn”t ceding power without a fight. After two weeks atop the Billboard 200, the title will likely slip to No. 2 next week, but a last-minute surge could change the scoreboard. Going into the weekend, Hits Daily Double predicted that “R.E.D.” would sell between 90,000-95,000, with “Watch The Throne” moving between 85,000-90,000.

This marks the second album in a row that has been a close call for Game. “LAX” was crowned the winner three years ago over Slipknot”s “All Hope Is Gone,” but then, in the first time in the Nielsen SoundScan era, the hard rockers demanded a recount and “All Hope Is Gone” triumphed over “LAX” by slightly more than 1,000 copies.

Back to next week, “The R.E.D. Album” will be one of four debuts in the Top 10: Also set to bow high up are Barbra Streisand”s “What Matters Most,” which is neck and neck with label mate Adele for the No. 3 spot. Miranda Lambert”s side project, Pistol Annies, will likely see their first album, “Hell On Hells,” teeter in at No. 6 and The Muppets” The Green Album” at No. 9.

Filling out the Top 10, “Now 39” will likely fall 3-5. The rest of the Top 10 belongs to male country singers: Luke Bryan”s former No. 2 title, “Tailgates and Tanlines,” moves 4-7, Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” shifts 5-8 and Eric Church”s former No. 1, “Chief,” drops 7-10.