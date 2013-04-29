Will ‘Iron Man 3,’ ‘Despicable Me 2’ or ‘Man of Steel’ rule the summer box office?

04.29.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

Wait, wasn’t this supposed to be a summer of original films to entice moviegoers to return to their local multiplex?  After last year’s overall disappointing haul it appears Hollywood’s studios didn’t get the memo.  Can you blame them though?  Superheroes and sequels are what they can rely on the most and it’s not like audiences turned their noses up at “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”  So, expect a bunch of familiar faces and franchises in this summer’s top 10 (and top 20 for that matter).  Thankfully, some original properties should also make it into the mix.

Spoiler alert – original properties such as Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” make the cut as does the Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy buddy comedy “The Heat.” And, of course, there are a number of releases that should be big hits but just can’t crack the top 10.  “Elysium” and “The Lone Ranger” should gross at least $100 million.  “The Conjuring” and “The Purge” are both shaping up to be surprise sleepers and Brad Pitt should fuel “World War Z” to at least $125 million.   Now, if those six films didn’t make our predictions list, which ones did?

To find out, click on the story gallery embedded below. Then take part in our summer below at the bottom of this article.

