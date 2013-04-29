Will ‘Iron Man 3,’ ‘Despicable Me 2’ or ‘Man of Steel’ rule the summer box office?

Wait, wasn’t this supposed to be a summer of original films to entice moviegoers to return to their local multiplex? After last year’s overall disappointing haul it appears Hollywood’s studios didn’t get the memo. Can you blame them though? Superheroes and sequels are what they can rely on the most and it’s not like audiences turned their noses up at “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” So, expect a bunch of familiar faces and franchises in this summer’s top 10 (and top 20 for that matter). Thankfully, some original properties should also make it into the mix.
Spoiler alert – original properties such as Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” make the cut as does the Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy buddy comedy “The Heat.” And, of course, there are a number of releases that should be big hits but just can’t crack the top 10. “Elysium” and “The Lone Ranger” should gross at least $100 million. “The Conjuring” and “The Purge” are both shaping up to be surprise sleepers and Brad Pitt should fuel “World War Z” to at least $125 million. Now, if those six films didn’t make our predictions list, which ones did?
To find out, click on the story gallery embedded below. Then take part in our summer below at the bottom of this article.
Sorry to be “that guy,” but I’m fairly certain “The Heat” is rated R. There were red-band trailers out for it a few months ago.
Bullshit, Man Of Steel won’t win Iron man 3 in box office…60% of the box office comes from foreign country, only USA thinks Superman is cool, doesn’t mean it is same too the other country.
Iron man will rule!!!
Um, so is that why the Superman symbol is the second most well known symbol on the ENTIRE planet after the cross? Yeah, what’s Iron Man’s symbol? Even if IM3 makes more money, in the long haul, Iron Man doesn’t touch Superman’s 75 years of history and popularity. Superman is famous EVERYWHERE. Let’s see how long Iron Man stays popular once Robert Downey, Jr. leaves the role. Get educated, newb.
@ Adam…If Superman’s so iconic, how come no one gave a crap about Superman Returns
I agree with you Adam.. Iron man draws its viewers from the Avenger’s band wagon train. Superman is and always will be one of the greatest super heroes ever created. The original Superman movie with Christopher Reeves burned the Superman character into the hearts of man kind forever! Iron man will be forgotten in a few years, but until today the Superman theme is still hummed by billions.
Superman returns might not have been such a great flick to some, but what about all those horrible movies marvel made to lead up to the avenger’s (excluding the ed Norton hulk). Let’s go Man of Steel.. refresh the world’s memory on who Superman really is!
I dont see too many people with batman or iron man tattoos. I see plenty of Superman tattoos shirts and so on. Cant deny Superman is iconic like him or not.
Crazy (maybe?) Prediction: The Great Gatsby grosses over $150 million this summer.