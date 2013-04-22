Will ‘Iron Man 3’s’ Gwyneth Paltrow appear in ‘The Avengers 2’ as Rescue?

#Gwyneth Paltrow #Robert Downey Jr. #Marvel
04.22.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

As anyone who’s watched the trailers is aware of by now, Gwyneth Paltrow dons the “Iron Man” suit in the blockbuster franchise’s forthcoming third installment. So is Pepper heading for more action in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers 2”?

“People really love to see Pepper in the suit and like kicking ass,” answered Paltrow to that exact question at the “Iron Man 3” press conference in Los Angeles on Monday. “And so I would come back, if…in the comics, she becomes her own…she becomes Rescue, her own [superhero].”

“And she marries Happy Hogan,” interjected Paltrow’s co-star Robert Downey Jr., drawing laughs from the assembled press corps.

Ok, so clearly not a definitive answer either way, though Paltrow is obviously open to the idea. The question is, how do the fans feel about the possibility?

“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3. You can check out a full rundown of the press conference here.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gwyneth Paltrow#Robert Downey Jr.#Marvel
TAGSgwyneth paltrowIron Man 3Marvelmarvel cinematic universePepper PottsRescueROBERT DOWNEY JR.The Avengers 2

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP