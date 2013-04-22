Will ‘Iron Man 3’s’ Gwyneth Paltrow appear in ‘The Avengers 2’ as Rescue?

As anyone who’s watched the trailers is aware of by now, Gwyneth Paltrow dons the “Iron Man” suit in the blockbuster franchise’s forthcoming third installment. So is Pepper heading for more action in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers 2”?

“People really love to see Pepper in the suit and like kicking ass,” answered Paltrow to that exact question at the “Iron Man 3” press conference in Los Angeles on Monday. “And so I would come back, if…in the comics, she becomes her own…she becomes Rescue, her own [superhero].”

“And she marries Happy Hogan,” interjected Paltrow’s co-star Robert Downey Jr., drawing laughs from the assembled press corps.

Ok, so clearly not a definitive answer either way, though Paltrow is obviously open to the idea. The question is, how do the fans feel about the possibility?

“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3. You can check out a full rundown of the press conference here.

