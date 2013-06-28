Will Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ make it two week’s atop the Billboard 200?

Rapper Wale will have the No. 1 album on next week”s Billboard 200 as “Gifted” will make his first foray to the top, selling up to 150,000 copies. With Kanye West sitting atop the chart this week, that makes it two weeks in a row for rap music at the pinnacle.

Speaking of West, his “Yeezus” album will likely drop down to No. 3 next week (75,000), while J Cole”s “Born Sinner” holds at No. 2 (95,000). Like this week, the top three slots will be from rap acts. This week”s No. 3 set, Mac Miller”s “Watching Movies With Sound,” likely drops to No. 10 (26,000), according to Hits Daily Double.

In addition to Wale, Christian rockers Skillet will bow at No. 4 with “Rise” (55,000) and metal band August Burns Red will come in at No. 8 with “Rescue & Restore” (27,000).

Otherwise, Daft Punk”s former charttopper, “Random Access Memories” will be at No. 5 (35,000). Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s To The Good Times” and Black Sabbath”s “13” are in a dead heat for No. 6 (24,000-27,000), and Kelly Rowland”s “Talk A Good Game” will be at No. 9 (27,000).