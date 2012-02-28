Report: Lady Gaga may be making a cameo in ‘Men in Black 3’

Is “Men in Black 3” going Gaga?

While we can’t be 100% certain at this point, Spanish-language entertainment website ElCorillorD is reporting that in a recent interview with them, franchise star Will Smith claimed Lady Gaga will have a cameo in the forthcoming sci-fi sequel.

“We have a couple of celebrity cameos, but I think I can not reveal who they are. We must keep as a surprise that Lady Gaga appears,” reads the awkward-sounding translation of Smith’s quote (thanks to Moviehole for this).

This wouldn’t be the blockbuster series’ first pop star cameo – lest we forget, “Men in Black II” featured a brief appeance by the late Michael Jackson.

A cameo by Gaga in the movie at least seems plausible enough, given the “Born This Way” singer’s reputation for wearing out-of-this-world fashions during her public appearances. But until we get final confirmation, consider this strictly a rumor for the time being.

“Men in Black 3” sees Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones return as extra-terrestrial crime fighters Agent J and Agent K, respectively. The Barry Sonnenfeld-directed film also stars Josh Brolin, Alice Eve and Emma Thompson. It’s slated to hit theaters on May 25th.

Would confirmation of a Lady Gaga cameo make you more likely to see “Men in Black 3”? Sound off in the comments!

