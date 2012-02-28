Report: Lady Gaga may be making a cameo in ‘Men in Black 3’

Is “Men in Black 3” going Gaga?
While we can’t be 100% certain at this point, Spanish-language entertainment website ElCorillorD is reporting that in a recent interview with them, franchise star Will Smith claimed Lady Gaga will have a cameo in the forthcoming sci-fi sequel.
“We have a couple of celebrity cameos, but I think I can not reveal who they are. We must keep as a surprise that Lady Gaga appears,” reads the awkward-sounding translation of Smith’s quote (thanks to Moviehole for this).
This wouldn’t be the blockbuster series’ first pop star cameo – lest we forget, “Men in Black II” featured a brief appeance by the late Michael Jackson.
A cameo by Gaga in the movie at least seems plausible enough, given the “Born This Way” singer’s reputation for wearing out-of-this-world fashions during her public appearances. But until we get final confirmation, consider this strictly a rumor for the time being.
“Men in Black 3” sees Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones return as extra-terrestrial crime fighters Agent J and Agent K, respectively. The Barry Sonnenfeld-directed film also stars Josh Brolin, Alice Eve and Emma Thompson. It’s slated to hit theaters on May 25th.
Would confirmation of a Lady Gaga cameo make you more likely to see “Men in Black 3”? Sound off in the comments!
Let me guess, the movie will reveal her to be an alien. Yawwwwwwn.