Will NBC proceed with its new Bill Cosby family comedy?

The Peacock last July announced plans to bring Cosby back to primetime in summer or fall of 2015 as the patriarch of a new family sitcom. As Deadline reports, “That plan may have been derailed by the resurfaced rape accusations against the veteran comedian.” PLUS: Comedian Hannibal Buress is responsible for the Bill Cosby rape story going viral, another woman is accusing Cosby of rape, and Whoopi Goldberg is skeptical of the Cosby rape accuser.

Parents TV Council blasts FX for showing graphic “Sons of Anarchy” sex scene

The conservative watchdog called the opening 2 1/2 minutes of last week”s episode “the most sexually explicit content the (organization) has ever documented on basic cable,” adding that such content should be reserved for pay cable like HBO or Showtime.

New “Peter Pan Live!” promo shows Allison Williams singing

Watch Williams sing “I Won”t Grow Up,” plus preview scenes from the upcoming musical.

Peter Capaldi will be back as “Doctor Who” next season, but what about Jenna Coleman?

Steven Moffat confirms Capaldi will return for Season 9, but adds that Coleman hasn”t been confirmed to be back as the Time Lord”s companion.

Jon Stewart visits CNN again, says: “CNN is very similar to the doll Chucky”

Visiting with Fareed Zakaria on Sunday, “The Daily Show” host joked, “Sometimes it”s good Chucky, but you really got to watch out for bad Chucky.”

Timbaland, Aaliyah fans blast Lifetime”s “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B”

The rapper and producer, who worked extensively with Aaliyah, put up a series of posts on Instagram expressing outrage at the film. “This is why people should never remake movies,” he wrote. “Bulls–t happens. Now you have to deal with the consequences.” PLUS: Alexandra Shipp was bullied on Twitter over Aaliyah role.

U2 postpones this week”s “Tonight Show” residency following Bono”s cycling injury

“It looks like we will have to do our Tonight Show residency another time – we're one man down,” the band wrote on their website. “Bono has injured his arm in a cycling spill in Central Park and requires some surgery to repair it. We're sure he'll make a full recovery soon, so we'll be back! Much thanks to Jimmy Fallon and everyone at the show for their understanding.”

Future “Late Late Show” host James Corden to visit Letterman for the 1st time

Craig Ferguson”s successor will appear on Friday”s “Late Show.”

Part-time comedian who once opened for Screen scores 4 touchdowns on “Sunday Night Football”

New England Patriots running back Jonas Gray has quite the resume.

“Bob”s Burger” gets much bigger ratings in “Mulaney”s” timeslot

Viewership was up 65% over last week”s “Mulaney” episode.

Happy 70th birthday, Lorne Michaels!

The “SNL,” “Tonight Show” and “Late Night” honcho will no doubt raise more questions about his future now that he”s in his 70s.

Happy 70th birthday, Danny DeVito!

Here”s celebrating DeVito”s best roles, other than “Taxi's” Louie De Palma and Frank Reynolds from “It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Comedian Hannibal Buress is responsible for the Bill Cosby rape story going viral

Buress had been doing his Cosby-rape routine for six months, but it was not until a video of his performance when viral a month ago that Cosby”s past started grabbing mainstream media attention. PLUS: Another woman accuses Cosby of rape.

Why did John Oliver”s “Last Week Tonight” work out so well?

NY Times media columnist David Carr, who was skeptical of Oliver”s show when it began, visits with Oliver to find out what went right, and concludes: “What he and his co-creators came up with was counterintuitive to the prevailing conventions of television, not to mention journalism.” PLUS: Read the FCC”s internal e-mails about Oliver”s net neutrality segment.

“Breaking Bad” meets “Frozen”

Watch Walter White sing “Do You Want to Build a Meth Lab?”

Andy Samberg and his Lonely Island pals pose with their utility box portrait in front of their high school

The trio returned to Berkeley High to film footage for a project on how they came together.

New Kids on the Block will help transform TV Guide Network into Pop

The new Pop network debuts on Jan. 14, the same day that “Rock This Boat: New Kids On The Block” launches.

Hollywood Film Award bomb in 1st TV airing

CBS tied with the CW by airing the 18-year-old awards show on TV for the first time.

“Orange is the New Black”s” Diane Guerrero: My parents were deported when I was 14

Guerrero, who also appears on “Jane the Virgin,” wrote an op-ed for the LA Times revealing her own past with immigration.

What it”s like to be the star of “Too Many Cooks”

Katie Adkins, who had no idea she”d play such a prominent role in the Adult Swim video, says: “I got on Reddit to look at it and I was like, 'Holy crap!', because my picture was the thumbnail. Then my Facebook blew up and my Reddit blew up.”

“Downton Abbey” declined to put men in tights for historical accuracy

Alastair Bruce, the show”s stickler of a historical advisor, says staff would sometimes wear stockings and breeches in the “Downton” days. But he failed to get producers to go along with him.

Check out images from the “Game of Thrones” video game

These leaked screenshots are allegedly from Telltale Games” “Game of Thrones” video game.

“Homeland” delivers its best episode in years

Sunday's episode was a showcase for Mandy Patinkin, who was also profiled last night on “60 Minutes.” PLUS: An intelligence expert finds fault with the episode.

Showtime teases the return of “Episodes”

Matt LeBlanc “happens” in Season 4.

Here are 8 rejected pilots from the late “Knight Rider”/”Battlestar”/”Magnum P.I.” creator Glen A. Larson

They include “Prisoners in Paradise,” “The Wonderful World of Sin” and “Rooster.”

Sean Bean to star in the British miniseries “The Frankenstein Chronicles”

He”ll play an inspector in the horror miniseries from ITV.

Check out Larry David”s Broadway play ad

The ad is very “Larry David.”

“Parenthood”s Erika Christensen gets engaged

She”s set to wed cyclist boyfriend Cole Maness.