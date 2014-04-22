Will shows his sweet side on back-to-normal ‘The Little Couple’

04.22.14 4 years ago

Aw, shucks. It's been a tough season for Bill and Jen on “The Little Couple,” one that's been complicated with chemo treatments and visits to the doctor. This week, the TLC show (Tues. at 10:00 p.m.) takes a lighter, happier tone with chocolates and tea parties. It's well-deserved and, yes, totally adorbs. 

Will”s fourth birthday is coming up so Bill and Jen start to plan the big celebration. To show Will how he”s been growing over the past year, Bill hangs a growth chart in his room. Then, he takes Will to work with him so that Jen can spend some quality time with Zoey. While the boys are away, the girls have fun doing something Jen”s wanted to do for a long time, have a tea party!

Watch a clip below: 

Around The Web

TAGSTHE LITTLE COUPLE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP