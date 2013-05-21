Will Smith and Kanye West hit the studio together

It”s been eight years since movie blockbuster king Will Smith released any new music, but if Kanye West has his way, Smith will be singing a new tune soon.

[More after the jump…]

While promoting his new thriller, “After Earth,” Smith told HipHollywood.com that West has been encouraging him to return to his musical roots. “I”ve been messing around with Kanye. We were in the studio a couple of times,” Smith said.

That doesn”t mean fans can expect to get jiggy with any new Smith music any time soon. He”s coy about releasing any tunes. “I might get the bug. I”m not going to do it unless I get truly inspired,” he says, “but ‘Ye”s been pushing me a little bit.”