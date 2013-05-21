Will Smith and Kanye West hit the studio together

#Will Smith #Kanye West
05.21.13 5 years ago

It”s been eight years since movie blockbuster king Will Smith released any new music, but if Kanye West has his way, Smith will be singing a new tune soon.

[More after the jump…]

 While promoting his new thriller, “After Earth,” Smith told HipHollywood.com that West has been encouraging him to return to his musical roots. “I”ve been messing around with Kanye. We were in the studio a couple of times,” Smith said.

That doesn”t mean fans can expect to get jiggy with any new Smith music any time soon. He”s coy about releasing any tunes. “I might get the bug. I”m not going to do it unless I get truly inspired,” he says, “but ‘Ye”s been pushing me a little bit.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Smith#Kanye West
TAGSAfter EarthKanye WestWILL SMITH

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP