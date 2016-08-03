Will Smith and Stephen Colbert ask the big questions on ‘The Late Show’

Stephen Colbert loves to ask the tough questions on The Late Show and last night's episode with Will Smith was no exception. On the road promoting Suicide Squad, Smith stopped by to lay down on a blanket and stare up at the sky with Colbert while contemplating life's biggest questions like, “Do you ever wonder if we're all inside of some dog's dream?”

Colbert's answer? “No, because if we were, then there wouldn't be vacuum cleaners.” The questions and answers get increasingly ridiculous. (“Are you an introvert or an extrovert?” “Well, that depends on how cold the water is.”)

Watch the whole thing below: