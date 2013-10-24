Will Smith sold on supernatural thriller ‘Selling Time’

Will Smith is circling the lead in supernatural thriller “Selling Time,” a Fox flick that he nearly signed on several years ago.

According to The Wrap, the “After Earth” star has not yet sealed the deal, but is “in the process” to board the fantastical film, which follows a man who is given a chance to relive the worst day of his life over again in exchange for seven years off his life expectancy.

Former DreamWorks Television prez Dan McDermott is behind the script, with John Davis producing through Davis Entertainment with Jennfier Klein. No director has been named, though “several A-list filmmakers” are on the shortlist.

Smith is soon to act opposite of Margot Robbie in Glenn Ficarra’s “Focus” and in Akiva Goldsman”s “Winter”s Tale.” On the other 20th Century Fox sci-fi tip, there’s no word yet if Smith’s good for “Independence Day 2.”

