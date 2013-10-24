Will Smith sold on supernatural thriller ‘Selling Time’

#Will Smith
10.24.13 5 years ago

Will Smith is circling the lead in supernatural thriller “Selling Time,” a Fox flick that he nearly signed on several years ago.

According to The Wrap, the “After Earth” star has not yet sealed the deal, but is “in the process” to board the fantastical film, which follows a man who is given a chance to relive the worst day of his life over again in exchange for seven years off his life expectancy.

Former DreamWorks Television prez Dan McDermott is behind the script, with John Davis producing through Davis Entertainment with Jennfier Klein. No director has been named, though “several A-list filmmakers” are on the shortlist.

Smith is soon to act opposite of Margot Robbie in Glenn Ficarra’s “Focus” and in Akiva Goldsman”s “Winter”s Tale.” On the other 20th Century Fox sci-fi tip, there’s no word yet if Smith’s good for “Independence Day 2.”
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Smith
TAGSSELLING TIMEWILL SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP