Will Steven Spielberg return to the franchise to direct ‘Jurassic Park 4’?

I’ve heard some exciting things about the “Jurassic Park 3D” release that’s coming in a few weeks, and I am looking forward to taking both Toshi and Allen to see the film on an IMAX screen in 3D. They’re excited, and they’ve been talking about it since the release was first announced.
As we covered in Film Nerd 2.0, they saw the film on Blu-ray, and while it was definitely a formatively scary experience for them both, it’s one that we had as a family, and at home, and they enjoyed it. They’ve seen the film many times since then, and they love the dinosaurs now. They love the scary scenes. They know most of them beat for beat.
Seeing the first “Jurassic Park” in the theater in 1993 was a huge cultural moment, and I really studied the way the screenings worked as I went back over and over. The T-rex attack in the middle of the film played like virtual reality. When it started, some tiny little part of the ancient animal brain inside each of us remembered that stark, existential fear that comes from being prey. Right now, we are not used to, as a species, being hunted and eaten. It is uncommon for us. We are the top of the food chain, a hard won placement that we’ve maintained for a long time now.
But in “Jurassic Park,” Spielberg put the audience in a position in that theater where they felt like they were being hunted by something gigantic that sees you as nothing more than food. Something real. The triumph of “Jurassic Park” is not that the special effects in it are good; it is that Spielberg only used the special effects in service of something actually special. He created a primal moment the likes of which I’ve almost never seen in terms of physical, palpable audience response.
Right now, Universal Pictures is very close to starting production on “Jurassic Park 4.” They have their offices open, they have their fake cover title they’re using, and they are hiring people and casting. It’s happening. There will absolutely be a “Jurassic Park 4,” as they announced, and it’s underway.
This raises a question, and we’d like to ponder one answer: is it possible that Steven Spielberg is going to announce that he is returning to the series to direct “Jurassic Park 4” after Universal opens the 1993 film in theaters? Once people see that amazing sequence again in a theater, where it is meant to be experienced, and they feel that same animal panic kick in, wouldn’t the most exciting possible news about the series be the return of one of the greatest commercial filmmakers of all time to one of his biggest triumphs?
Crew who are meeting on the film aren’t being told who is directing, and it really does force us to question why there’s such a veil of secrecy. If they were going to announce somebody new to the series, someone who has made some money for them on something else or someone up-and-coming, wouldn’t they just announce it already? Let’s say they’re really happy with “Oblivion,” and it’s Joseph Kosinski they want, would it make sense to hold that news? Wouldn’t you announce it before “Oblvion” opens as a way of driving people to see it?
I certainly don’t have to see Spielberg do it again. I like things about Joe Johnston’s “Jurassic Park III,” and I’d like to see what lots of different people could do with the basic building blocks of dinosaurs, the islands, and people being eaten. After a recent viewing of “V/H/S/2,” a friend of mine made a very persuasive argument that Gareth Evans would be an excellent choice for a “Jurassic Park” film, and I see exactly why he’d think so. But if Universal and Amblin’ really wanted to make the series special again, there are very few people who would generate a huge reaction just by announcing their involvement. Spielberg did push back the production of “Robopocalypse” until next year, and he’s certainly proven that he can work fast on a “Jurassic Park” film. The original was, all things considered, a brisk shoot and a relatively low budget. He doesn’t have to break the bank to get it right because he’s Steven Freakin’ Spielberg. When he is on his game, he is still the single best orchestrator of set pieces to work in film and I don’t mean that as faint praise. There are things he’s done, images and scenes and sequences and emotions, that are woven into the very DNA of my love of movies.
If he did turn out to be the guy directing “Jurassic Park 4,” that would get me 100% excited to see what it would be.
“Jurassic Park 3D” arrives in theaters April 5, 2013.
Benh Zeitlin. I hated Beasts, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Spielberg lured him under his spell
All I care about is whether or not Goldblum returns.
Spielberg already said he isnt returning to direct but will be very close to the production as a producer. as much as i would LOVE to have him back in the directors chair, (where he and only he should be) i dont think it will happen. =/
but hey, crazier things have happened in the past. =D
Wouldn’t Spielberg be bringing his usual team, which seems to indicate if a crew is in place, then it’s not him who’ll be turning up? Yep, Marshall sounds like a very safe bet. You don’t hide the fact you’ve got Spielberg directing your film!
Unless they’re orchestrating a big reveal.
Spielberg’s involvement would certainly pique my interest, but it’d be no guarantee of quality. The Lost World was pretty meh, and he was sitting in the director’s chair for that one. What would really be great is if they came up with a better plot than “find some lame excuse for people to go back to the island.”
Also, can we ditch the whole velociraptors with feathers thing introduced in the third movie? I know it’s more accurate, but if we wanted to make things accurate, the raptors would weigh about 35 pounds and be about as scary as turkeys. Accuracy would also call for feathers on T-Rex, which is just no good. These creatures have an iconic look that just shouldn’t be altered.
I can’t agree. I think carnivorous dinosaurs with feathers is pretty badass myself.
Damn, that was well written and I feel the same way. I wish he would do another war epic in the vein of Saving Private Ryan…
I loved the first Jurassic Park. It was one of the formidable moments of cinema for my younger self. (8th grade and a former dino-obsessive, the timing was perfect.) While my initial thought is understandably having my interest piqued by Spielberg returning to the franchise, I can’t help but remember how I completely I hated Lost World as the opposite of everything I loved about the first movie. I thought Johnston’s JPIII was a huge improvement over it and terribly underrated as a fun b-movie.
Spielberg won’t be free until after Cannes. Is it possible for a movie this size to get made on that short schedule and still be any good?
Okay, I know the headline was a question but still, it implied that there was a better lead then “wouldn’t it be cool?”
Not crazy about Spielberg directing JP4 since he didn’t seem very engaged doing The Lost World which was a disappointing, sloppy mess. A more promising/intriging project Spielberg tackled would be anything which isn’t a sequel or remake.
“…they have their fake cover title they’re using…”
Is that the “Ebb Tide” thing that’s been floating around?
I loved the first one, but did not really care for the sequels. A few years ago, I read an article on AICN about a radical plot concept for the third sequel (I’m not sure if you posted it Drew), but that sounded like a great movie, if it ever gets done.
The weaponized dinosaurs in a castle one? God, I hope not.
I can’t remember all the plot line, but it was Chaos Theory in it’s purest form….the dinosaurs were starting to spread and colonise all over the world, resulting in desperate counter measures from governments / United Nation kind of deal.
I just don’t see Spielberg doing back to back sci-fi blockbusters. If he decides to squeeze in another movie before Robopocalypse, it will probably be in the Terminal/Catch Me If You Can variety.
Read JP on the recommendation from a prof in college. Well before it was a thing. Thrilled when Spielberg was attached and even though I knew it was coming. the TREX paddock scene was one of the most visceral experiences I’ve ever had in a lifetime of moviegoing. You’ll recall that DTS was newly installed in many theatres for this release too. It was a fanatastic experience. I like the sequels ok but the original has so much greatness (I haven’t even mentioned the jaw-dropping first glimpses of what ILM achieved) it would be hard to not get excited to see him back for another.
Looks like it’s Colin Trevorrow (Safety Not Guaranteed).
It will be interesting to see the difference without Kathleen Kennedy as producer, now that she’s all Lucasfilmy…
I think many forget that she’s the unsung hero-producer behind most of Spielberg’s best films
OI would love for them to bring Joe Mazello back, all grown up, loving dinosaurs, following his gradfather’s legacy… And you know, the park actually opens.
That would be kind of cool.Otherwise, what new things can they do? Dinos on the moon? Meh.