Will ‘The Wolverine’ have a post-credits scene? [Spoiler Warning]

Post-credit scenes are nothing new to moviegoers, particularly with comic book-based movies. Will “The Wolverine” being going that route?
We will be entering SPOILER ALERT territory down below. You have been warned.
JoBlo is reporting that a reshoot has indeed occurred for the Hugh Jackman film, potentially, the theory goes, as a post-credits moment. The film, which is being produced by FOX and directed by James Mangold, features everyone’s favorite Adamantium-clawed mutant in Japan at some point following the events of “X-Men: The Last Stand.”
Of course, this new tale of Logan’s isn’t the only “X-Men” story in the works as Bryan Singer is currently in production on a follow-up to “X-Men: First Class,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” So, does this new scene tie in to Singer’s 2014 release?
Well, according to the story, the scene features none other than Logan and Professor X. Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart (Professor X in the first three “X-Men” films) are both a part of “Days of Future Past,” so this reshoot could, potentially tie the two films together. We say Patrick Stewart when we talk of Professor X appearing, but it perhaps could, hypothetically, mean James McAvoy as well (he is credited as being Charles Xavier in “First Class” and apparently in “Days of Future Past” as well, but Charles Xavier is/becomes Professor X).
“The Wolverine” arrives in theaters on July 26, so we should get our answer then.
I loved all X-Men movies i own everyone an as soon as the rest of them come out i will have the complete collection on DVD. Hugh Jackmanis the best actor. for X-MEN movies
Didn’t the Patrick Stewart incarnation of Professor X die about two thirds of the way into X-Men: The Last Stand? I mean, I know that there was a post-credit sequence there that seemed to show his consciousness being transferred into another body, but I am still confounded as to how Patrick Stewart is supposed to fit into these movies
X3 also opened with Charles and Eric visiting young Jean Grey and Prof X was walking at a time after the events shown in X-Men: First Class. They’re going to retcon the bejeebers out of things, so some stuff clearly isn’t going to match up.
In the comics ‘Ol Chuck had died/come back to life and was paralyzed/could walk half a dozen times. Chuck was walking with Mags in the beginning of X3, which Sinner had nothing to do with, so he might have forgot to watch that horrible piece of trash or was throwing up during that scene.
It does have one its with Xavier and magnito
Yea just saw the movie , Magneto and Xavier appears at the end telling him there are people building a weapon to wipe out all the mutants and that they need his help .