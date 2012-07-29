Will there be an ‘Avengers’-related TV series on ABC?

“The Avengers” as a TV series?
Possibly. According to Deadline, Marvel and ABC are in exploratory talks to develop a TV series that takes place “in the ‘Avengers’ world”, though the connection to Joss Whedon’s film version is expected to be “light” and will likely feature a completely different set of characters. In other words: expect less “Avengers” and more “Avengers”-adjacent.
The ideas being considered allegedly include a “high-concept cop show,” among other things. And if that sounds silly (which, let’s be honest, it kinda does), you can’t necessarily blame them for trying, seeing as “The Avengers” has now made over $1.4 billion worldwide.
So, what say you? Does the idea of an “Avengers” TV show reek of money-grubbing, or do you think it’s actually a good idea? Would you even watch a TV show that takes place in the “‘Avengers’ world” but doesn’t actually feature any of the original characters? Sound off in the comments!
It’s important that the writing be smart, funny and engaging. Joss may be a tad busy, it should be writers who echo his style. Avengers’ success is in large part due to the skillful storytelling.
I’d probably watch it the first couple of times just to see if it has any of the quality the movie had, (which I think is tough for TV to do), then I’d judge it from there. I’ll sure miss Tony Stark, tho. ;o)
Make it Heroes for Hire set in the same universe/New York as the films. The Heroes for Hire concept really just innately fits a television program.
Alphas is already doing what Heroes never bothered or was able to do… give us a team of people with enhanced abilities and have them work as a cohesive team and combine interpersonal drama.
Though a t.v show might be a good opportunity to introduce Hank Pym and Jane Van Dyne and have them opperate as a homebase Avengers with the topliners like Captain America and/or Iron Man mentioned but offscreen. “Stark’s headed to LA and he’s got Banner with him to deal with that two headed monster thing. We can hanbdle this local issue on our own.”
An Avengers t.v show with Marvel characters that need a seem introduction to the audience before bringing them to the big leagues of the movie theatre might be a good idea.
ugh, sorry “That need some introduction”
There are plenty of Characters. That can be used. Ant-man, Wasp, Dr. Strange, Falcon… But keeping the writing and plot interesting.