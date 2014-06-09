Will Tom Hardy or Benedict Cumberbatch be Marvel’s Doctor Strange?

and 06.09.14 4 years ago

(CBR)  With Scott Derrickson on board to direct “Doctor Strange,” all eyes of Agamotto — including Comic Book Resources — are turning to potential actors to play Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme. Deadline reports that two actors on Marvel's list for the good doctor are Tom Hardy and Benedict Cumberbatch. Hardy, of course, is no stranger to comic book movies, having played Batman's enemy Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises.” He's also appeared in “Inception,” “This Means War,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “Star Trek: Nemesis.” Cumberbatch, meanwhile, was also in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and has a “Star Trek” film on his resume, “Star Trek Into Darkness.” He also appeared in “The Fifth Estate,” “August: Osage County” and the Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave,” and provided the voice of Smaug in the two “Hobbit” films. Doctor Strange was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and first appeared in 1963's “Strange Tales” #110. The character's civilian identity, Stephen Strange, was mentioned in this spring's “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

