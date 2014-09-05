Will we see Neil Gaiman’s ‘Hansel & Gretel’ on the big screen?

(CBR) – Even as a “Sandman” movie takes its first steps at Warner Bros. and “American Gods” moves from HBO to Starz, an adaptation of another Neil Gaiman book is heading into development.

Variety reports that Juliet Blake, who partnered with Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey to produce “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” has acquired the film rights to “Hansel & Gretel,” the forthcoming reimagining of the Brothers Grimm tale by Gaiman and illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti.

“For me, retelling 'Hansel and Gretel' was a way of telling an old tale in a way that made it immediate and true, and about us, now,” Gaiman said in a statement. “It reminds us of how paper thin civilization really is. It”s about hunger, and about families.”

“Hansel & Gretel” will be published Oct. 28 by Toon Books. Gaiman”s earlier works “Coraline” and “Stardust” have already been adapted for the big screen. Like the latter, “Hansel & Gretel” will be live-action.