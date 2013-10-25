William Fichtner hints at radical changes for ‘Ninja Turtles’ mythos

(CBR) William Fichtner is playing Shredder in the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie … isn”t he?

The actor identified himself as the man behind Shredder in an interview over the summer, but his latest chat about the Michael Bay-produced “Ninja Turtles” muddies the picture a little bit.

But only a little.

“I play a guy named Eric Sachs, and we find out that Eric Sachs is somebody else too,” he told Flicks and the City. “I can”t give away too much in the story but I can tell you that who Shredder is in the telling of this “Turtles” is unlike any telling of the story before.”

OK, so Fichtner is Shredder, unless the man”s just messing with us – that option remains very much on the table. Regardless of his character”s true identity, Fichtner promised that the new “Turtles” will be very different from anything fans have seen in the past.

“It always had sort of a bouncy cartoon feel to me, which is great, that”s why it was appealing,” he said. “That”s not this movie… it”s not like any “Mutant Ninja Turtles” thing you”ve ever seen before. It”s freaky, they”re cool, and they”re mutants and they look awesome. It”s tough and it”s going to be really, really great.”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, directed by Jonathan Liebesman, hits theaters Aug. 8, 2014.

(via Empire)