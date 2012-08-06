WIN! Blur’s full discography giveaway: remastered CD and vinyl

You may have noticed that Blur turned 21 this past week. In America, I suppose that means the band can finally drink. But for these groundbreaking British rockers… that means they re-released their entire discography in eye-popping boxed sets.

In order to celebrate Blur’s big birthday, Immaculate Noise is two sets of Blur’s entire discography — all seven catalog albums on 2-disc special edition remastered CDs, and all seven albums on special edition vinyl. Two different prize packs, y’all.

Each to the two different prizes include “Leisure” (1991), “Modern Life Is Rubbish” (1993), “Parklife” (1994), “The Great Escape” (1995), “Blur” (1997), “13” (1999) and “Think Tank” (2003), plus a Blur poster.



Get a complete description of the tracklists off of the CD remasters, check out the Blur’s page on the new editions.

How do you ***WIN*** one of these hot items?

1. Follow me, Katie Hasty, @KatieAPrincess on Twitter

2. Follow HitFix @HitFix on Twitter

3. Tweet @KatieAPrincess, @HitFix and the hashtag #BlurCatalogGiveaway and specify if you want CD or vinyl or either format somewhere in the Tweet.

That’s it. The Tweet doesn’t have to be entertaining or funny or include your favorite Blur tune or something even more obscure than what is described above. But extra fun certainly can’t hurt your chances (or your Twitter feed).

You must Tweet your entry by 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Aug. 8. Winners are selected at random.

Don’t say HitFix never did anything for you. All we do is love you. And Damon Albarn.