Win cool ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stuff

04.21.14 4 years ago

If you've gotten hooked on the USA series “Chrisley Knows Best” (season finale Tues. April 22 at 10:00 p.m.), don't be sad that it's wrapping up — season two has already been ordered, and more importantly, you can win a T-shirt and stuff. I'll be live-Tweeting the show on Tuesday, so be sure to tune in — because right after it airs, we'll be picking winners. That's right, winners. Like, five of them. 

What do those lucky winners get?

A “Chrisley Knows Best” T-shirt with a Toddism hashtag

A mug bearing one of Todd's favorite sayings

A box of two Stick-and-find Find Your Stuff Bluetooth location trackers — never lose your keys, luggage, or anything else again!

There are three ways to win:

Option 1: Follow @HitFixLiane on Twitter and RT my tweet embedded below

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Option 2: Follow @HItFix on Twitter and RT the tweet embedded below

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Option 3 – Like HitFix on Facebook and comment on the embedded post with the name of your favorite member of the Chrisley family. It's not all Todd, after all. 

Post by HitFix Entertainment News.

Option 4 – like Liane Bonin Starr on Facebook and comment on the embedded post with the name of your favorite Chrisley.

Post by Liane Bonin Starr.

See more details in the official rules.

Also, follow @Chrisley_USA  @USA_Network @toddchrisley @JulieChrisley @ChrisleyChase @_ItsSavannah_ @LindsieChrisley on Twitter!

Around The Web

TAGSCHRISLEY KNOWS BEST

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP