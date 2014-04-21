Win cool ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stuff

If you've gotten hooked on the USA series “Chrisley Knows Best” (season finale Tues. April 22 at 10:00 p.m.), don't be sad that it's wrapping up — season two has already been ordered, and more importantly, you can win a T-shirt and stuff. I'll be live-Tweeting the show on Tuesday, so be sure to tune in — because right after it airs, we'll be picking winners. That's right, winners. Like, five of them.

What do those lucky winners get?

A “Chrisley Knows Best” T-shirt with a Toddism hashtag

A mug bearing one of Todd's favorite sayings

A box of two Stick-and-find Find Your Stuff Bluetooth location trackers — never lose your keys, luggage, or anything else again!

There are three ways to win:

Option 1: Follow @HitFixLiane on Twitter and RT my tweet embedded below

Enter to win a #CrazyRunsDeep prize pack from #ChrisleyKnowsBest. RT and Follow @HitFixLiane to enter. Enter again at http://t.co/GlKkhJ2PIY – Liane Bonin Starr (@HitFixLiane) April 21, 2014

Option 2: Follow @HItFix on Twitter and RT the tweet embedded below

Enter to win a #CrazyRunsDeep prize pack from #ChrisleyKnowsBest. RT and Follow @HitFix to enter. Enter again at http://t.co/fqi7XA04Ix – HitFix (@HitFix) April 21, 2014

Option 3 – Like HitFix on Facebook and comment on the embedded post with the name of your favorite member of the Chrisley family. It's not all Todd, after all.

Option 4 – like Liane Bonin Starr on Facebook and comment on the embedded post with the name of your favorite Chrisley.

See more details in the official rules.

