Win: Louis C.K. signs overall deal to develop new series for FX

Louis C.K. is moving up in the world.

The four-time Emmy winner has signed an overall deal with FX Productions to develop and produce new TV pilots and series for the cable network through his Pig Newton Productions, with the comedian having the option to write and/or direct any of the resulting projects. C.K. would create or supervise all projects developed under the deal, in addition to serving as an executive-producer.

“Working with Louis C.K. has been one of the most rewarding and enjoyable experiences of my career,” said FX CEO John Landgraf in a statement. “I am thrilled that our relationship with Louis and Blair Breard will continue for the foreseeable future through this deal with FXP. So many incredibly talented artists want to work with Louis and follow down the independent and idiosyncratic creative trail he has blazed. I can”t wait to see who he brings through our door, not to mention any new projects that he wants to create for us.”

“Louie” executive-producer Blair Breard would also serve as either a producer or an executive-producer on all projects developed under the deal.

C.K. – who writes, directs, edits, executive-produces and stars in the critically-acclaimed FX comedy series “Louie” – received a whopping nine nominations at the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. He took home a trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his HBO stand-up special “Oh My God.”

“Louie” Season 4 is set to premiere in May.

Are you a fan of Louis C.K.? Let us know in the comments.