Win it! Patty Griffin’s ‘Silver Bell’ and lithograph

10.03.13 5 years ago

Patty Griffin’s new album is actually a bit old — 13 years, in fact. “Silver Bell” has been an underground favorite of the folk singer’s fans, ever since it was shelved and lost during the major label shuffle back in 2000.

Now “Silver Bell” is getting a proper release on Oct. 8 via Universal, and what is lost is now found: HitFix is giving away a copy of the album plus a lithograph of the album artwork.

Below are super-easy instructions on how to WIN IT:

1. Follow HitFix on Twitter.

2. Retweet HitFix’s message below:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A winner will be randomly selected from retweeting entrants. Entrants cannot have their Twitter on “private,” as we won’t be able to see your tweet. Entrants must be U.S. residents.

And that’s it. Contest is over at 11:59pm PST on Monday, Oct. 7.

Listen to a cut from Patty Griffin’s “Silver Bell” below, “Truth #2,” a song the Dixie Chicks frequently covered. It was recorded with Daniel Lanois in New Orleans at the turn of the century, intended to be the follow-up to the singer-songwriter’s fantastic “Flaming Red” debut from 1998.

Here is the tracklist for Patty Griffin’s “Silver Bell”:

1. Little God
2. Truth #2
3. Boston
4. Perfect White Girls
5. Sooner or Later
6. What You Are
7. Silver Bell
8. Fragile
9. Mother of God
10. One More Girl
11. Sorry and Sad
12. Driving
13. Top of the World
14. So Long

