Winter Games Round-Up: Skier Maddie Bowman, ski cross are must-sees

Okay, we’re not going to talk about what happened with the women’s hockey. We’re just not. That was heartbreaking. But the men are in the semi-finals. So there’s that! They could win!

8:00 p.m. ET – NBC – Freestyle Skiing (Women’s Halfpipe, Men’s Ski Cross), Figure Skating (Ladies’ Free Skate)

* South Korea’s Yuna Kim looks to repeat her Vancouver perfection in the ladies” free skate. But guess what? Seventeen-year-old Russian skater Adelina Sotnikova isn’t interested in letting her keep her title. Oh no, she’s not. Still, that doesn’t stop Kim from retiring after the free skate. You know who was supposed to be Kim’s big threat in the free skate? Yulia Lipnitskaya. Guess where she finished? Let’s just say she won’t be taking anything shiny home for the free skate.

* USA is really representing in women’s halfpipe freestyle skiing. Keep an eye on 19-year-old Maddie Bowman. That’s just a hint. Not a spoiler, just a hint.

* I would tell you to watch California auto mechanic John Teller take on the ski cross, but really, if you get a chance to watch the three-man crash at the finish line during the finals, that’s totally better.