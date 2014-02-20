Winter Games Round-Up: Skier Maddie Bowman, ski cross are must-sees

#Olympics
02.20.14 4 years ago

Okay, we’re not going to talk about what happened with the women’s hockey. We’re just not. That was heartbreaking. But the men are in the semi-finals. So there’s that! They could win! 

8:00 p.m. ET – NBC – Freestyle Skiing (Women’s Halfpipe, Men’s Ski Cross), Figure Skating (Ladies’ Free Skate)

* South Korea’s Yuna Kim looks to repeat her Vancouver perfection in the ladies” free skate. But guess what? Seventeen-year-old Russian skater Adelina Sotnikova isn’t interested in letting her keep her title. Oh no, she’s not. Still, that doesn’t stop Kim from retiring after the free skate. You know who was supposed to be Kim’s big threat in the free skate? Yulia Lipnitskaya. Guess where she finished? Let’s just say she won’t be taking anything shiny home for the free skate. 

* USA is really representing in women’s halfpipe freestyle skiing. Keep an eye on 19-year-old Maddie Bowman. That’s just a hint. Not a spoiler, just a hint. 

* I would tell you to watch California auto mechanic John Teller take on the ski cross, but really, if you get a chance to watch the three-man crash at the finish line during the finals, that’s totally better. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGS2014 Winter GamesOLYMPICS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP