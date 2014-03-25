‘Winter Soldier’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ posters highlight Agent 13 and Deathlok

(CBR) Ahead of the U.S. premiere next week of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, Marvel has released a pair of new posters, one casting the spotlight on Emily VanCamp”s Agent 13 (aka Sharon Carter), and the other artist Paolo Rivera”s take on the sequel as a 1970s thriller.

As a bonus, there”s also a poster for “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” showcasing J. August Richards as Deathlok ahead of the character”s upgrade, which debuts in the April 1 episode of the ABC series.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Maximiliano Hernández as Agent Jasper Sitwell and Robert Redford as Agent Alexander Pierce. It opens April 4.

