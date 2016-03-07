Winter truly is coming in this snow art ad for ‘Game of Thrones’

Simon Beck is a landscape artist. I don't mean he paints landscapes. I mean the landscapes are his canvas.

Beck uses his footsteps in snow (and sand) to create giant geometric designs. He turned his talents to Game of Thrones to make a huge House Stark direwolf sigil and the iconic “winter is coming” tag in Game of Thrones typography.

In all, the work is comprised of 64,800 footsteps — that's about 20 miles' worth — in the French Alps. It took Beck about 13 hours to complete.