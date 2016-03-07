Winter truly is coming in this snow art ad for ‘Game of Thrones’

#HBO #Game of Thrones
03.07.16 2 years ago

Simon Beck is a landscape artist. I don't mean he paints landscapes. I mean the landscapes are his canvas.

Beck uses his footsteps in snow (and sand) to create giant geometric designs. He turned his talents to Game of Thrones to make a huge House Stark direwolf sigil and the iconic “winter is coming” tag in Game of Thrones typography. 

In all, the work is comprised of 64,800 footsteps — that's about 20 miles' worth — in the French Alps. It took Beck about 13 hours to complete.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOSIMON BECKSKY ATLANTIC

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP