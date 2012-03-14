Wiz Khalifa brings down the internet with new mixtape

Wiz Khalifa”s latest mixtape, “Taylor Allderdice,” has proved so popular that it crashed its website.

The mixtape, available on datpiff, dropped Tuesday night and features vocals from his new fiance Amber Rose and from Rick Ross on a track called “Never Been Part 2.” The song is a sequel to “Never Been” from the “Kush & Orange Juice” mixtape.

Khalifa, who has a top 10 hit, “Young, Wild & Free,” with Snoop Dogg on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, followed the action on Twitter, tweeting, “Yea Taylors, We Crashed That Shit!!!”

For those not in the know, Taylor Allderdice is the name of Khalifa”s high school in Pittsburgh.

Datpiff.com seems to be running fine now, but if you have trouble, you can also download the mixtape. at taylorallderdicemixtape.com

