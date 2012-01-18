Wiz Khalifa in the studio with Chris Brown and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine

“Black and Yellow” rapper Wiz Khalifa is currently in the studio working on his follow-up to his hit record “Rolling Papers,” the mysteriously titled “O.N.I.F.C.,” and he’s bringing a few famous friends along with him.

Idolator reports that R&B star Chris Brown and Maroon 5 frontman (and coach on NBC’s “The Voice”) Adam Levine have joined the MC on tracks slated to appear on “O.N.I.C.” Levine has lent his smooth vocals to other hip hop songs in the past, including Kanye West’s “Heard ’em Say” and Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts”

A tweet from Khalifa explains the upcoming album’s raison d’etre. “My Last Album Was A Mixture Of Everything That Inspired Me At That Time Musically,” he tweeted. “My New Sh*t Is For RIch Muh F*ckas.” In other words, it’s not for the #occupy crowd.

No release date has been set for “O.N.I.C.” yet. Stay tuned, Rich Muh F*ckas!