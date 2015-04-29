Wolverine LIVES in Marvel’s Secret Wars ‘OLD MAN LOGAN #1’

#Wolverine #Marvel
04.29.15

Come on. You knew this game. Wolverine wasn”t dead forever.

As part of the Secret Wars, the battle-weary X-Man returns as Old Man Logan. Written by Brian Michael Bendis and utilizing the art of Andrea Sorrentino, Wolverine is back. Welcome to the Wastelands, a land dominated by supervillains. All the heroes have been vanquished, destroyed by their arch-enemies. In a world without hope, only one man can turn it around.

From the official press release:

Now, amidst the fire and the fury, a reluctant warrior pops his claws once more! And the war for Battleworld is brewing in his own backyard. As the event of Secret Wars unfold, will he find his life”s mission to rid the world of evil more attainable – or more futile than ever before? Find as a hero is reforged in the crucible of Battleworld. The journey begins with a resounding SNIKT the X-Man formerly known as Wolverine crashes into Secret Wars in OLD MAN LOGAN #1!

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Cover art by Andrea Sorrentino.
Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Cover art by Steve McNiven
Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Art by Andrea Sorrentino.
Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Cover art by Andrea Sorrentino.
Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Art by Skottie Young.

OLD MAN LOGAN #1
Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
Art & Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO
Variant Covers by STEVE MCNIVEN, ANDREA SORRENTINO, & SKOTTIE YOUNG
Blank Variant Also Available
FOC – 05/04/15, On-Sale 05/27/15

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine#Marvel
TAGSComic BooksMarvelOLD MAN LOGANOLD MAN LOGAN 1WOLVERINE

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP