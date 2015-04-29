Wolverine LIVES in Marvel’s Secret Wars ‘OLD MAN LOGAN #1’

Come on. You knew this game. Wolverine wasn”t dead forever.

As part of the Secret Wars, the battle-weary X-Man returns as Old Man Logan. Written by Brian Michael Bendis and utilizing the art of Andrea Sorrentino, Wolverine is back. Welcome to the Wastelands, a land dominated by supervillains. All the heroes have been vanquished, destroyed by their arch-enemies. In a world without hope, only one man can turn it around.

From the official press release:

Now, amidst the fire and the fury, a reluctant warrior pops his claws once more! And the war for Battleworld is brewing in his own backyard. As the event of Secret Wars unfold, will he find his life”s mission to rid the world of evil more attainable – or more futile than ever before? Find as a hero is reforged in the crucible of Battleworld. The journey begins with a resounding SNIKT the X-Man formerly known as Wolverine crashes into Secret Wars in OLD MAN LOGAN #1!

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Cover art by Andrea Sorrentino.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Cover art by Steve McNiven

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Art by Andrea Sorrentino.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Cover art by Andrea Sorrentino.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Art by Skottie Young.

OLD MAN LOGAN #1

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art & Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Variant Covers by STEVE MCNIVEN, ANDREA SORRENTINO, & SKOTTIE YOUNG

Blank Variant Also Available

FOC – 05/04/15, On-Sale 05/27/15