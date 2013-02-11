‘Wolverine’ teaser trailer likely to be paired with ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’

Looks like the long wait for that “Wolverine” trailer just got a little bit longer.

Though previous rumors had claimed that the superhero follow-up/reboot’s first teaser would be attached to this coming weekend’s “A Good Day to Die Hard,” it turns out we won’t be seeing first footage from the film until March, as recently confirmed by director James Mangold via Twitter: “@Sleepyrocko_O @wolverinemovie …Sorry. Rumor was not correct, Sleepy. Stay tuned and I’ll let you know. People were guessing,” he wrote. “Take a deep breath. End of March.”

Indeed, that “end of March” window certainly lines up with today’s report from ComingSoon/Superherohype, which claims that the teaser will instead be tied to the release of “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” on March 29. While “plans could still change,” with “The Wolverine”‘s July 26 release date it seems a pretty logical place to kick off the film’s sure-to-be-enormous marketing campaign. Promised Mangold: “From end of March till release, you’ll be saturated.”

“The Wolverine” sees Hugh Jackman returning to his most famous role alongside a cast that includes Will Yun Lee, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Hiroyuki Sanada, Hal Yamanouchi, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima and Brian Tee. The film’s plot will see Logan traveling to Japan, where he “engages a mysterious figure from his past.”

