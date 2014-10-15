Wonder Woman and more Justice League films officially slated from now until 2020

Warner Brothers' plans for the DC universe became a whole lot more clear today on a conference call for shareholders. WB had already planted flags for several untitled features going years into the future, and the new information offers up, at minimum, which year we can expect which movie.

Essentially, it breaks down like this for DC Comics-based movies: following “Batman v Superman,” the next title up will feature Suicide Squad. Then, in 2017, we'll get “Justice League Part One” and a stand-alone “Wonder Woman” movie. The next year, 2018, will offer a movie version of “The Flash” with Ezra Miller and “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa. A “Shazam” movie, which has Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam will come out in 2019 as will “Justice League Part Two.” “Cyborg” with Ray Fisher will hit in 2020 and a new “Green Lantern” as well. Stand-alone Superman and Batman films are also in the works.

Other news also made public is that “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will feature no fewer than three movies and the first three will appear in 2016, 2018, and 2020. “Lego Movie 2” will drop in 2018, a Lego Ninjago movie arrives in 2016, and sandwiched between them will be a Lego Batman film.

Listing them out, that slate look like this:

2016 – “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Lego Ninjago

2017 – “Justice League Part One,” “Wonder Woman,” Lego Batman

2018 – “The Flash,” “Aquaman,” “Fantastic Beasts 2,” “Lego Movie 2”

2019 – “Shazam,” “Justice League Part Two”

2020 – “Cyborg,” “Green Lantern,” “Fantastic Beasts 3”

Check back here later today as we examine the impact of this lineup.