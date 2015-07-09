Who wore it best? Wonder Woman costumes dominate Comic-Con

#SDCC #Wonder Woman #Comic Con 2015 #Comic-Con
07.09.15 3 years ago

With the Wonder Woman movie soon to begin production and her debut in “Batman v Superman” set for March 2016, it”s no surprise that the Amazonian superheroine is getting a lot of love at Comic-Con. There have been countless sightings of people dressed as the Justice League member, soon to be played by Gal Gadot, in and around the San Diego event.

We”ve scoured social media sites for some of our favorite Wonder Women, and we”ve posted them below. She”s a wonder!

 

A photo posted by Art Starczewski (@imartstar) on Jul 9, 2015 at 2:52pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

A photo posted by Nadia Italiano (@sundance_kid13) on Jul 9, 2015 at 2:37pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

A photo posted by Courtney (@bellabellafit) on Jul 9, 2015 at 2:27pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

A photo posted by yuffiebunny (@yuffiebunny) on Jul 9, 2015 at 2:25pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

A video posted by Ian Ruz (@iruz33) on Jul 9, 2015 at 2:38pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

A photo posted by Tavo Alvarez (@tavoalmen) on Jul 9, 2015 at 3:18pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

A photo posted by Lev (@levtokyo) on Jul 9, 2015 at 2:55pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

A photo posted by Lev (@levtokyo) on Jul 9, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC#Wonder Woman#Comic Con 2015#Comic-Con
TAGScomic conComic-Con 2015comicconComicCon 2015SDCCWonder Woman

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 24 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP